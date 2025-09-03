货币 / CELH
CELH: Celsius Holdings Inc
55.60 USD 0.33 (0.60%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CELH汇率已更改0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点55.19和高点56.09进行交易。
关注Celsius Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CELH新闻
- CELH Surpasses 100% Gains in 2025: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
- HAIN Posts Loss in Q4 Amid Ongoing Portfolio Streamlining Efforts
- Is Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Is Celsius Holdings' Strong 1H25 Revenue Growth Built to Last?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hasbro, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, Celsius and Medpace
- Goldman starts Celsius at Buy on market share gains and international push
- 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025
- Can Keurig's U.S. Refreshment Beverages Sustain Growth Momentum?
- This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN)
- Celsius stock initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs on growth potential
- Celsius at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Energy Lead Role
- PepsiCo Partnership Puts Celsius Holdings on Faster Growth Track
- TD Cowen maintains Pepsico stock rating at Hold amid Elliott proposal skepticism
- Celsius (CELH) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Piper Sandler raises Celsius Holdings stock price target to $69 on PepsiCo deal
- Celsius Holdings names Rishi Daing as chief marketing officer
- Truist Securities raises Celsius stock price target to $70 on Rockstar deal
- Celsius: Wait For A Pullback, Maybe Too Expensive Now (NASDAQ:CELH)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Celsius, Monster and PepsiCo
- Celsius stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at Needham
- Celsius Adjusted EBITDA Doubles in Q2: How Durable Are Cost Synergies?
- Celsius Holdings: PepsiCo Partnership And Major Acquisitions Fuel Good Upside (CELH)
- Buy Top Stock CELH on the Dip in September for Big Gains
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH): People Are “Excited About New Blood,” Says Jim Cramer
日范围
55.19 56.09
年范围
21.10 63.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 55.27
- 开盘价
- 55.25
- 卖价
- 55.60
- 买价
- 55.90
- 最低价
- 55.19
- 最高价
- 56.09
- 交易量
- 1.273 K
- 日变化
- 0.60%
- 月变化
- -10.34%
- 6个月变化
- 54.23%
- 年变化
- 76.40%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值