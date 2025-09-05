Divisas / CELH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CELH: Celsius Holdings Inc
56.34 USD 1.07 (1.94%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CELH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.94%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Celsius Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CELH News
- Can B&G Foods Achieve 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Year-End?
- CELH Surpasses 100% Gains in 2025: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
- HAIN Posts Loss in Q4 Amid Ongoing Portfolio Streamlining Efforts
- Is Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Is Celsius Holdings' Strong 1H25 Revenue Growth Built to Last?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hasbro, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, Celsius and Medpace
- Goldman inicia cobertura de Celsius con recomendación de compra
- Goldman inicia cobertura de Celsius con recomendación de compra por ganancias de cuota de mercado e impulso internacional
- Goldman starts Celsius at Buy on market share gains and international push
- 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025
- Can Keurig's U.S. Refreshment Beverages Sustain Growth Momentum?
- This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN)
- Goldman Sachs inicia cobertura de Celsius con calificación de Compra por su potencial de crecimiento
- Celsius stock initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs on growth potential
- Celsius en la Conferencia de Piper Sandler: Rol Estratégico en Energía
- Celsius at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Energy Lead Role
- PepsiCo Partnership Puts Celsius Holdings on Faster Growth Track
- TD Cowen maintains Pepsico stock rating at Hold amid Elliott proposal skepticism
- Celsius (CELH) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Piper Sandler raises Celsius Holdings stock price target to $69 on PepsiCo deal
- Celsius Holdings names Rishi Daing as chief marketing officer
- Truist Securities raises Celsius stock price target to $70 on Rockstar deal
- Celsius: Wait For A Pullback, Maybe Too Expensive Now (NASDAQ:CELH)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Celsius, Monster and PepsiCo
Rango diario
55.19 57.29
Rango anual
21.10 63.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 55.27
- Open
- 55.25
- Bid
- 56.34
- Ask
- 56.64
- Low
- 55.19
- High
- 57.29
- Volumen
- 14.867 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.94%
- Cambio mensual
- -9.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 56.28%
- Cambio anual
- 78.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B