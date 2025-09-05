통화 / CELH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CELH: Celsius Holdings Inc
54.73 USD 0.46 (0.83%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CELH 환율이 오늘 -0.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.76이고 고가는 55.84이었습니다.
Celsius Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CELH News
- Coty's Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 60 Bps in FY25: Can It Hold in FY26?
- J.M. Smucker Sees Steady Lift From Uncrustables Brand Momentum
- Can B&G Foods Achieve 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Year-End?
- CELH Surpasses 100% Gains in 2025: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
- HAIN Posts Loss in Q4 Amid Ongoing Portfolio Streamlining Efforts
- Is Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Is Celsius Holdings' Strong 1H25 Revenue Growth Built to Last?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hasbro, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, Celsius and Medpace
- 골드만삭스, 시장 점유율 확대와 해외 진출로 Celsius에 매수 의견 제시
- Goldman starts Celsius at Buy on market share gains and international push
- 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025
- Can Keurig's U.S. Refreshment Beverages Sustain Growth Momentum?
- This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN)
- Celsius stock initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs on growth potential
- Celsius at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Energy Lead Role
- PepsiCo Partnership Puts Celsius Holdings on Faster Growth Track
- TD Cowen maintains Pepsico stock rating at Hold amid Elliott proposal skepticism
- Celsius (CELH) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Piper Sandler raises Celsius Holdings stock price target to $69 on PepsiCo deal
- Celsius Holdings names Rishi Daing as chief marketing officer
- Truist Securities raises Celsius stock price target to $70 on Rockstar deal
- Celsius: Wait For A Pullback, Maybe Too Expensive Now (NASDAQ:CELH)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Celsius, Monster and PepsiCo
- Celsius stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at Needham
일일 변동 비율
53.76 55.84
년간 변동
21.10 63.50
- 이전 종가
- 55.19
- 시가
- 55.66
- Bid
- 54.73
- Ask
- 55.03
- 저가
- 53.76
- 고가
- 55.84
- 볼륨
- 12.550 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.83%
- 월 변동
- -11.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 51.82%
- 년간 변동율
- 73.64%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K