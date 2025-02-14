クォートセクション
通貨 / SWI20
SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index

12109.50 CHF 39.90 (0.33%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Swiss Franc

SWI20の今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12028.00の安値と12109.60の高値で取引されました。

Switzerland 20 Indexダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12028.00 12109.60
1年のレンジ
10692.30 13199.50
以前の終値
12069.60
始値
12049.40
買値
12109.50
買値
12109.80
安値
12028.00
高値
12109.60
出来高
10.472 K
1日の変化
0.33%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.62%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.39%
1年の変化
-2.87%
