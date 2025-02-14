통화 / SWI20
SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index
12118.80 CHF 49.20 (0.41%)
부문: 인덱스 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Swiss Franc
SWI20 환율이 오늘 0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12028.00이고 고가는 12159.50이었습니다.
Switzerland 20 Index 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
12028.00 12159.50
년간 변동
10692.30 13199.50
- 이전 종가
- 12069.60
- 시가
- 12049.40
- Bid
- 12118.80
- Ask
- 12119.10
- 저가
- 12028.00
- 고가
- 12159.50
- 볼륨
- 46.660 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.41%
- 월 변동
- -1.55%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.32%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.79%
20 9월, 토요일