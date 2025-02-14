Valute / SWI20
SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index
12118.80 CHF 49.20 (0.41%)
Settore: Indice Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc
Il tasso di cambio SWI20 ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12028.00 e ad un massimo di 12159.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Switzerland 20 Index. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SWI20 News
- UBS forecasts 4% profit growth for SMI in 2025 amid US tariffs
- CTAs are almost max long in equities, have very limited room to buy: UBS
- European shares tick higher with tariffs, BoE meeting in focus
- European shares rise as investors buy dips, shrug off US tariff threats
- Switzerland’s government to hold special meeting over Trump’s huge tariff on Swiss imports
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- UBS tells clients to consider Asia and Europe as stocks hit new highs
- EU stocks poised for breakout as tariff fears ease: Barclays
- BofA on European earnings: Upside surprise to low expectations
- Swiss stocks currently trading at expensive valuations compared to history and peers: BCA
- Swiss deflation paves way for rate cut in June: Wells Fargo
- Morning Bid: Tariff worries wane, Hermes earnings await
Intervallo Giornaliero
12028.00 12159.50
Intervallo Annuale
10692.30 13199.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12069.60
- Apertura
- 12049.40
- Bid
- 12118.80
- Ask
- 12119.10
- Minimo
- 12028.00
- Massimo
- 12159.50
- Volume
- 46.660 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.79%
21 settembre, domenica