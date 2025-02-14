QuotazioniSezioni
SWI20
SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index

12118.80 CHF 49.20 (0.41%)
Settore: Indice Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc

Il tasso di cambio SWI20 ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12028.00 e ad un massimo di 12159.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Switzerland 20 Index. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12028.00 12159.50
Intervallo Annuale
10692.30 13199.50
Chiusura Precedente
12069.60
Apertura
12049.40
Bid
12118.80
Ask
12119.10
Minimo
12028.00
Massimo
12159.50
Volume
46.660 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.41%
Variazione Mensile
-1.55%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.32%
Variazione Annuale
-2.79%
21 settembre, domenica