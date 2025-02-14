QuotesSections
Currencies / SWI20
Back to Indexes

SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index

12021.70 CHF 126.50 (1.04%)
Sector: Index Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Swiss Franc

SWI20 exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12003.10 and at a high of 12164.00.

Follow Switzerland 20 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SWI20 News

Daily Range
12003.10 12164.00
Year Range
10692.30 13199.50
Previous Close
12148.20
Open
12148.70
Bid
12021.70
Ask
12022.00
Low
12003.10
High
12164.00
Volume
48.102 K
Daily Change
-1.04%
Month Change
-2.33%
6 Months Change
-8.06%
Year Change
-3.57%
17 September, Wednesday