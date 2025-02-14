Currencies / SWI20
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index
12021.70 CHF 126.50 (1.04%)
Sector: Index Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Swiss Franc
SWI20 exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12003.10 and at a high of 12164.00.
Follow Switzerland 20 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWI20 News
- UBS forecasts 4% profit growth for SMI in 2025 amid US tariffs
- CTAs are almost max long in equities, have very limited room to buy: UBS
- European shares tick higher with tariffs, BoE meeting in focus
- European shares rise as investors buy dips, shrug off US tariff threats
- Switzerland’s government to hold special meeting over Trump’s huge tariff on Swiss imports
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- UBS tells clients to consider Asia and Europe as stocks hit new highs
- EU stocks poised for breakout as tariff fears ease: Barclays
- BofA on European earnings: Upside surprise to low expectations
- Swiss stocks currently trading at expensive valuations compared to history and peers: BCA
- Swiss deflation paves way for rate cut in June: Wells Fargo
- Morning Bid: Tariff worries wane, Hermes earnings await
Daily Range
12003.10 12164.00
Year Range
10692.30 13199.50
- Previous Close
- 12148.20
- Open
- 12148.70
- Bid
- 12021.70
- Ask
- 12022.00
- Low
- 12003.10
- High
- 12164.00
- Volume
- 48.102 K
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- -2.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.06%
- Year Change
- -3.57%
17 September, Wednesday