SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index

11983.80 CHF 37.90 (0.32%)
版块: 指数 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Swiss Franc

今日SWI20汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点11963.70和高点12029.50进行交易。

关注Switzerland 20 Index动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
11963.70 12029.50
年范围
10692.30 13199.50
前一天收盘价
12021.70
开盘价
12017.20
卖价
11983.80
买价
11984.10
最低价
11963.70
最高价
12029.50
交易量
43.157 K
日变化
-0.32%
月变化
-2.64%
6个月变化
-8.35%
年变化
-3.88%
18 九月, 星期四