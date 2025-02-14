货币 / SWI20
SWI20: Switzerland 20 Index
11983.80 CHF 37.90 (0.32%)
版块: 指数 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Swiss Franc
今日SWI20汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点11963.70和高点12029.50进行交易。
关注Switzerland 20 Index动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
11963.70 12029.50
年范围
10692.30 13199.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 12021.70
- 开盘价
- 12017.20
- 卖价
- 11983.80
- 买价
- 11984.10
- 最低价
- 11963.70
- 最高价
- 12029.50
- 交易量
- 43.157 K
- 日变化
- -0.32%
- 月变化
- -2.64%
- 6个月变化
- -8.35%
- 年变化
- -3.88%
