CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61506 SGD 0.00111 (0.07%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Singapore Dollar

CHFSGDの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.61116の安値と1.61838の高値で取引されました。

Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollarダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.61116 1.61838
1年のレンジ
1.47189 1.62825
以前の終値
1.6161 7
始値
1.6155 4
買値
1.6150 6
買値
1.6153 6
安値
1.6111 6
高値
1.6183 8
出来高
18.819 K
1日の変化
-0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
1.02%
6ヶ月の変化
6.52%
1年の変化
6.28%
