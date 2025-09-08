시세섹션
통화 / CHFSGD
통화로 돌아가기

CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61461 SGD 0.00156 (0.10%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Singapore Dollar

CHFSGD 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.61116이고 고가는 1.61838이었습니다.

Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFSGD News

CHFSGD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
지표
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
지표
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Experts
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs  EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD   Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart               Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!  
Entropy
Segun Oladipo
3.67 (3)
Experts
Entropy is an expert advisor with artificial intelligence that has the ability to self-learn and adapt to the constant chaos and disorderliness in the market. Entropy algorithm was developed in a way to ensure minimal human input or intervention to determine the in-coming market sentiment and price action that is extremely hard to pick by human eyes or manual trading. The strategy and method in which Entropy is based on comply strictly to the core rules of trading and has an edge in its simplici
일일 변동 비율
1.61116 1.61838
년간 변동
1.47189 1.62825
이전 종가
1.6161 7
시가
1.6155 4
Bid
1.6146 1
Ask
1.6149 1
저가
1.6111 6
고가
1.6183 8
볼륨
35.729 K
일일 변동
-0.10%
월 변동
0.99%
6개월 변동
6.49%
년간 변동율
6.26%
20 9월, 토요일