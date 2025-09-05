报价部分
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.62054 SGD 0.00294 (0.18%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Singapore Dollar

今日CHFSGD汇率已更改0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点1.60957和高点1.62077进行交易。

关注Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
1.60957 1.62077
年范围
1.47189 1.62825
前一天收盘价
1.6176 0
开盘价
1.6161 9
卖价
1.6205 4
买价
1.6208 4
最低价
1.6095 7
最高价
1.6207 7
交易量
2.257 K
日变化
0.18%
月变化
1.36%
6个月变化
6.88%
年变化
6.65%
17 九月, 星期三