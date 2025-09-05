货币 / CHFSGD
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar
1.62054 SGD 0.00294 (0.18%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Singapore Dollar
今日CHFSGD汇率已更改0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点1.60957和高点1.62077进行交易。
关注Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.60957 1.62077
年范围
1.47189 1.62825
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.6176 0
- 开盘价
- 1.6161 9
- 卖价
- 1.6205 4
- 买价
- 1.6208 4
- 最低价
- 1.6095 7
- 最高价
- 1.6207 7
- 交易量
- 2.257 K
- 日变化
- 0.18%
- 月变化
- 1.36%
- 6个月变化
- 6.88%
- 年变化
- 6.65%
17 九月, 星期三