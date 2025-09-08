CotaçõesSeções
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61555 SGD 0.00062 (0.04%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swiss Franc Moeda de lucro: Singapore Dollar

A taxa do CHFSGD para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.61262 e o mais alto foi 1.61665.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
1.61262 1.61665
Faixa anual
1.47189 1.62825
Fechamento anterior
1.6161 7
Open
1.6130 3
Bid
1.6155 5
Ask
1.6158 5
Low
1.6126 2
High
1.6166 5
Volume
842
Mudança diária
-0.04%
Mudança mensal
1.05%
Mudança de 6 meses
6.55%
Mudança anual
6.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira