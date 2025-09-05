QuotesSections
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.62183 SGD 0.00060 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Singapore Dollar

CHFSGD exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.61781 and at a high of 1.62314.

Follow Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1.61781 1.62314
Year Range
1.47189 1.62825
Previous Close
1.6224 3
Open
1.6209 9
Bid
1.6218 3
Ask
1.6221 3
Low
1.6178 1
High
1.6231 4
Volume
2.756 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
1.44%
6 Months Change
6.96%
Year Change
6.73%
