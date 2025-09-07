CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CHFSGD
Volver a Divisas

CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.62175 SGD 0.00415 (0.26%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Singapore Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CHFSGD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.60957, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.62388.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFSGD News

Aplicaciones comerciales para CHFSGD

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Indicador Fx Levels Premium Soporte y Resistencia son conceptos importantes en el trading. Fx Levels Premium fue creado para dibujar fácilmente importantes niveles de soporte y resistencia para el trader activo. El indicador le dará todos los niveles importantes (soporte/resistencia) a observar para una amplia gama de activos. Operar sin estos niveles en su gráfico es como conducir un coche durante un largo viaje sin una hoja de ruta. Estaría confundido y a ciegas. Los niveles de soporte y re
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Asesores Expertos
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs  EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD   Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart               Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!  
Entropy
Segun Oladipo
3.67 (3)
Asesores Expertos
Entropy is an expert advisor with artificial intelligence that has the ability to self-learn and adapt to the constant chaos and disorderliness in the market. Entropy algorithm was developed in a way to ensure minimal human input or intervention to determine the in-coming market sentiment and price action that is extremely hard to pick by human eyes or manual trading. The strategy and method in which Entropy is based on comply strictly to the core rules of trading and has an edge in its simplici
Rango diario
1.60957 1.62388
Rango anual
1.47189 1.62825
Cierres anteriores
1.6176 0
Open
1.6161 9
Bid
1.6217 5
Ask
1.6220 5
Low
1.6095 7
High
1.6238 8
Volumen
19.675 K
Cambio diario
0.26%
Cambio mensual
1.43%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.96%
Cambio anual
6.72%
18 septiembre, jueves