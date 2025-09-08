КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / CHFSGD
Назад в Валюты

CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.62145 SGD 0.00098 (0.06%)
Сектор: Валюта Базовая: Swiss Franc Валюта прибыли: Singapore Dollar

Курс CHFSGD за сегодня изменился на -0.06%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.61781, а максимальная — 1.62314.

Следите за динамикой Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости CHFSGD

Торговые приложения для CHFSGD

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Индикаторы
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Индикаторы
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Эксперты
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs  EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD   Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart               Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!  
Entropy
Segun Oladipo
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Entropy is an expert advisor with artificial intelligence that has the ability to self-learn and adapt to the constant chaos and disorderliness in the market. Entropy algorithm was developed in a way to ensure minimal human input or intervention to determine the in-coming market sentiment and price action that is extremely hard to pick by human eyes or manual trading. The strategy and method in which Entropy is based on comply strictly to the core rules of trading and has an edge in its simplici
Дневной диапазон
1.61781 1.62314
Годовой диапазон
1.47189 1.62825
Предыдущее закрытие
1.6224 3
Open
1.6209 9
Bid
1.6214 5
Ask
1.6217 5
Low
1.6178 1
High
1.6231 4
Объем
13.131 K
Дневное изменение
-0.06%
Месячное изменение
1.42%
6-месячное изменение
6.94%
Годовое изменение
6.71%
17 сентября, среда