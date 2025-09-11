KurseKategorien
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61470 SGD 0.00147 (0.09%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Swiss Franc Gewinnwährung: Singapore Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CHFSGD hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.61116 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.61838 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Handelsanwendungen für CHFSGD

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indikatoren
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indikatoren
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Experten
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs  EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD   Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart               Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!  
Entropy
Segun Oladipo
3.67 (3)
Experten
Entropy is an expert advisor with artificial intelligence that has the ability to self-learn and adapt to the constant chaos and disorderliness in the market. Entropy algorithm was developed in a way to ensure minimal human input or intervention to determine the in-coming market sentiment and price action that is extremely hard to pick by human eyes or manual trading. The strategy and method in which Entropy is based on comply strictly to the core rules of trading and has an edge in its simplici
Tagesspanne
1.61116 1.61838
Jahresspanne
1.47189 1.62825
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.6161 7
Eröffnung
1.6155 4
Bid
1.6147 0
Ask
1.6150 0
Tief
1.6111 6
Hoch
1.6183 8
Volumen
35.660 K
Tagesänderung
-0.09%
Monatsänderung
0.99%
6-Monatsänderung
6.49%
Jahresänderung
6.26%
