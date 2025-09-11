Währungen / CHFSGD
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar
1.61470 SGD 0.00147 (0.09%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Swiss Franc Gewinnwährung: Singapore Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CHFSGD hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.61116 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.61838 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHFSGD News
- USD/CHF extends beyond 0.7950 amid generalised Swiss Franc weakness
- USD/CHF hält sich bei 0,7930, während der US-Dollar fest handelt
- USD/CHF clings to gains near 0.7930 as US Dollar trades firmly
- USD/CHF springt von 14-Jahres-Tiefs nach Zinssenkung der Fed
- USD/CHF bounces from 14-year lows after Fed rate cut
- USD/CHF weitet die Erholung auf fast 0,7900 aus, da der US-Dollar an Boden gewinnt
- USD/CHF handelt anfällig nahe 0,7860 im Vorfeld der Fed-Politikentscheidung
- USD/CHF trades vulnerably near 0.7860 ahead of Fed’s policy decision
- USD/CHF stürzt auf 14-Jahres-Tief, da Wetten auf Fed-Lockerungen den US-Dollar belasten
- USD/CHF plunges to 14-year low as Fed easing bets hammer the US Dollar
- USD/CHF Forex Signal 16/09: Drifts Lower (Chart)
- USD/CHF fällt auf nahe 0,7900, da dovishe Wetten auf die Fed den US-Dollar belasten
- Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF bearish bias capped by Fed
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Drifts towards 0.79509 amid growing bearish traction
- USD/CHF handelt flach um 0,7960, Anleger warten auf das Ergebnis der Geldpolitik der Fed
- USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7960, investors await Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF Preisprognose: Verkäufer halten die Kontrolle unter den 20- und 50-Tage-SMAs
- USD/CHF price forecast: Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs
- USD/CHF handelt stabil unter 0,8000 vor den US Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Daten
- USD/CHF trades steadily below 0.8000 ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data
- USD/CHF gibt nach, da der Greenback im Zuge der Erwartungen an eine Zinssenkung der Fed nachlässt
- USD/CHF eases as Greenback declines amid Fed rate cut expectations
- USD/CHF Forecast 11/09: USD Sideways Against Franc (Chart)
Handelsanwendungen für CHFSGD
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!
Entropy is an expert advisor with artificial intelligence that has the ability to self-learn and adapt to the constant chaos and disorderliness in the market. Entropy algorithm was developed in a way to ensure minimal human input or intervention to determine the in-coming market sentiment and price action that is extremely hard to pick by human eyes or manual trading. The strategy and method in which Entropy is based on comply strictly to the core rules of trading and has an edge in its simplici
Tagesspanne
1.61116 1.61838
Jahresspanne
1.47189 1.62825
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.6161 7
- Eröffnung
- 1.6155 4
- Bid
- 1.6147 0
- Ask
- 1.6150 0
- Tief
- 1.6111 6
- Hoch
- 1.6183 8
- Volumen
- 35.660 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.99%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 6.26%
19 September, Freitag