CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61461 SGD 0.00156 (0.10%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Swiss Franc Devise de profit: Singapore Dollar

Le taux de change de CHFSGD a changé de -0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.61116 et à un maximum de 1.61838.

Suivez la dynamique Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
1.61116 1.61838
Range Annuel
1.47189 1.62825
Clôture Précédente
1.6161 7
Ouverture
1.6155 4
Bid
1.6146 1
Ask
1.6149 1
Plus Bas
1.6111 6
Plus Haut
1.6183 8
Volume
35.729 K
Changement quotidien
-0.10%
Changement Mensuel
0.99%
Changement à 6 Mois
6.49%
Changement Annuel
6.26%
20 septembre, samedi