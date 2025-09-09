FiyatlarBölümler
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61461 SGD 0.00156 (0.10%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Swiss Franc Kâr para birimi: Singapore Dollar

CHFSGD fiyatı bugün -0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.61116 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.61838 aralığında işlem gördü.

Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
1.61116 1.61838
Yıllık aralık
1.47189 1.62825
Önceki kapanış
1.6161 7
Açılış
1.6155 4
Satış
1.6146 1
Alış
1.6149 1
Düşük
1.6111 6
Yüksek
1.6183 8
Hacim
35.729 K
Günlük değişim
-0.10%
Aylık değişim
0.99%
6 aylık değişim
6.49%
Yıllık değişim
6.26%
21 Eylül, Pazar