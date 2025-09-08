Valute / CHFSGD
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar
1.61461 SGD 0.00156 (0.10%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Singapore Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHFSGD ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.61116 e ad un massimo di 1.61838.
Segui le dinamiche di Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CHFSGD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.61116 1.61838
Intervallo Annuale
1.47189 1.62825
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.6161 7
- Apertura
- 1.6155 4
- Bid
- 1.6146 1
- Ask
- 1.6149 1
- Minimo
- 1.6111 6
- Massimo
- 1.6183 8
- Volume
- 35.729 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.26%
21 settembre, domenica