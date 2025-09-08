QuotazioniSezioni
CHFSGD: Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar

1.61461 SGD 0.00156 (0.10%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Singapore Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHFSGD ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.61116 e ad un massimo di 1.61838.

Segui le dinamiche di Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.61116 1.61838
Intervallo Annuale
1.47189 1.62825
Chiusura Precedente
1.6161 7
Apertura
1.6155 4
Bid
1.6146 1
Ask
1.6149 1
Minimo
1.6111 6
Massimo
1.6183 8
Volume
35.729 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.10%
Variazione Mensile
0.99%
Variazione Semestrale
6.49%
Variazione Annuale
6.26%
21 settembre, domenica