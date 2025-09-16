クォートセクション
通貨 / CADSGD
CADSGD: Canadian Dollar vs Singapore Dollar

0.92917 SGD 0.00038 (0.04%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Canadian Dollar 利益通貨: Singapore Dollar

CADSGDの今日の為替レートは、0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.92663の安値と0.92991の高値で取引されました。

Canadian Dollar vs Singapore Dollarダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.92663 0.92991
1年のレンジ
0.91651 0.96519
以前の終値
0.9287 9
始値
0.9283 4
買値
0.9291 7
買値
0.9294 7
安値
0.9266 3
高値
0.9299 1
出来高
10.287 K
1日の変化
0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.29%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.34%
1年の変化
-2.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
12:30
CAD
小売売上高前月比
実際
期待
0.8%
1.5%
12:30
CAD
コア小売売上高前月比
実際
期待
0.4%
1.9%