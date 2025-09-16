通貨 / CADSGD
CADSGD: Canadian Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
0.92917 SGD 0.00038 (0.04%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Canadian Dollar 利益通貨: Singapore Dollar
CADSGDの今日の為替レートは、0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.92663の安値と0.92991の高値で取引されました。
Canadian Dollar vs Singapore Dollarダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.92663 0.92991
1年のレンジ
0.91651 0.96519
- 以前の終値
- 0.9287 9
- 始値
- 0.9283 4
- 買値
- 0.9291 7
- 買値
- 0.9294 7
- 安値
- 0.9266 3
- 高値
- 0.9299 1
- 出来高
- 10.287 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.34%
- 1年の変化
- -2.18%