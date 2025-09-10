Currencies / CADSGD
CADSGD: Canadian Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
0.92819 SGD 0.00041 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Canadian Dollar Profit currency: Singapore Dollar
CADSGD exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.92726 and at a high of 0.92859.
Follow Canadian Dollar vs Singapore Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CADSGD News
Daily Range
0.92726 0.92859
Year Range
0.91651 0.96519
- Previous Close
- 0.9286 0
- Open
- 0.9280 7
- Bid
- 0.9281 9
- Ask
- 0.9284 9
- Low
- 0.9272 6
- High
- 0.9285 9
- Volume
- 1.658 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.45%
- Year Change
- -2.29%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $0.709 B
13:45
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 2.00%
13:45
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev