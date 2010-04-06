Simple Dashboard

 KEY FEATURES:

  • One-Click Chart Switching (Fast Navigation) Simply click on any symbol name in the dashboard, and your chart instantly changes to that pair. Never miss a trade setup again due to slow navigation.

  • Triple Signal Detection Monitors 3 powerful indicators simultaneously for every symbol:

    1. RSI Monitor: Detects Overbought/Oversold conditions instantly.

    2. Stochastic: Confirms momentum shifts.

    3. MA Trend: Identifies the main trend direction (Bullish/Bearish) using Moving Averages.

  • writ Any Symbol (Forex, Crypto, Indices) Fully customizable watchlist. Just type your favorite pairs in the settings (e.g., EURUSD, BTCUSD, US30 ), and the scanner adapts automatically.

  • Zero Lag Performance Coded with optimized efficiency. The dashboard uses smart resource management, so it will not slow down your MT5 terminal, even during high-impact news.

  • Modular & Clean Design Don't need Stochastic? Turn it off in the settings. The dashboard automatically resizes to keep your chart clean and professional.


INPUT SETTINGS:

  • Symbols List: Enter pairs separated by comma (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

  • Indicators On/Off: Enable or disable RSI, Stochastic, or MA as needed.

  • Alert Settings: Customize levels (Overbought/Oversold) and MA periods.


HOW TO USE:

  1. Attach the indicator to ONE chart (e.g., EURUSD H1).

  2. Enter the symbols you want to monitor in the input tab.

  3. Click the symbol name on the dashboard to jump between pairs instantly.


