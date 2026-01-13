AlphaLogic PropProtector: The Ultimate Equity Shield

Protect your Prop Firm account with institutional-grade precision.

Are you tired of losing Prop Firm challenges due to emotional over-trading or a few dollars' calculation error? Most traders fail because they lose track of their Daily Drawdown or Absolute Equity Floor.

AlphaLogic PropProtector is a professional-grade utility designed for traders who take risk management seriously. Whether you are trading a $50,000 challenge or managing a funded account, this tool ensures you never breach the rules of firms like FTMO, FundedNext, or MyFundedFX.

🛡️ Why Choose AlphaLogic PropProtector?

High-Precision Commission Tracking : Unlike basic tools that ignore costs, our v2.6 engine scans the actual Deal History to calculate every cent of commission and fee, ensuring your MT5 Equity matches your broker’s backend 100%.

Hard Equity Floor Protection : Set a "Line in the Sand" (e.g., $48,050). If your equity touches this level, the EA executes a PanicClose —closing all positions and deleting pending orders instantly.

Smart Daily Drawdown Logic : Automatically calculates your daily limit based on the maximum of your Daily Starting Balance or Equity, following the strict rules of top-tier prop firms.

Visual Warning System : The "Dist. to Floor" indicator turns RED when you are within $200 of your absolute limit, giving you a psychological heads-up to stop trading.

Safety Master Switch: A one-click "Protection Toggle" allows you to switch between Monitoring Mode (Off) and Active Enforcement (Active).

⚙️ Technical Parameters & Setup

Parameter Group Default Description === MONITORING === InpAllSymbols true Set to true to monitor your entire account, not just the current chart. InpUseComm true Enables high-precision commission and fee calculation. === COMPLIANCE === InpInitialDeposit 50000.0 Your Prop Firm challenge starting balance. InpHardFloor 48050.0 The absolute equity level where the EA must close all trades. InpDailyLossPct 4.5 Recommended 4.5% to provide a 0.5% buffer before the 5% firm limit.

📈 Dashboard Breakdown

Live Floating P/L: Real-time profit/loss including swaps and commissions. Account Equity: Your current real-time equity. Rem. Daily Limit: How many USD you have left to lose today before the daily cap. Dist. to Floor: The most critical number—how far you are from losing your account forever.

🚀 About AlphaLogic Quant

At AlphaLogic Quant, we build tools for the trader—those who prioritize consistency and capital preservation over gambling. Our systems are verified by real $48,000+ prop accounts.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. While PropProtector is designed to assist in risk management, the user remains responsible for all trading decisions and firm rule compliance.

Support: Exclusive support via MQL5 Private Messages.