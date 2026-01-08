The XAU Power Intelligent Control of Gold Volatility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a specialized trading robot designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (gold) pair. Its key feature is managing gold's high volatility using adaptive algorithms.

?? Important without marketing magic:

All "neural", "multilayer" and "self-learning" elements are implemented as formalized adaptive mathematics, acceptable in MQL5

In MQL5 it is not possible to use real neural networks without DLL / Python / external libraries (prohibited in Market).

Therefore, a neural-like architecture is used here:

+ impulse layer

+ volatility layer

+ adaptive filtering layer

+ ensemble decision making