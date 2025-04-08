KP Stability Engine MT5

🛡️ KP Stability Engine – Professional Risk Infrastructure for MT5

KP Stability Engine is not a trading robot.
It is a professional-grade account protection and risk control engine.

Designed for traders and developers running one or multiple Expert Advisors, KP Stability Engine acts as a central risk governor that continuously monitors your account and dynamically limits exposure, drawdown, and floating losses in real time.

It publishes live risk permissions using MT5 Global Variables, allowing your EAs to automatically scale down or block trading when account stress increases.

This is the same concept used by professional trading desks and prop firms.

🔒 What KP Stability Engine Does

  • Prevents catastrophic drawdowns

  • Protects equity peaks

  • Limits floating losses

  • Caps total exposure (lots)

  • Dynamically compresses risk under stress

  • Coordinates multiple EAs at once

  • Publishes live trading permissions via Global Variables

Your EAs keep trading — but under intelligent supervision.

🧠 Core Protection Modules

Module Description
Equity Drawdown Guard Protects daily and total equity
Floating Loss Guard Controls live drawdown
Exposure Cap Limits total open lots
Compression Engine Reduces risk dynamically
Permission Gate Blocks trading when margin becomes unsafe

Each module can be enabled or disabled independently.

🔗 Seamless EA Integration

Add only 2 lines of code to your EA to make it obey the Stability Engine:

#include <KPSE_Bridge.mqh> double mult = KPSE_GetRiskMultiplier();

Or check full permission:


    

        

            

        

    



    

        if(!KPSE_TradingAllowed()) return;

🖥️ Visual Control Panel

Live panel shows:

  • Equity / Balance / Drawdown

  • Floating loss

  • Exposure

  • Compression multiplier

  • Account stress

  • Trading status (ACTIVE / BLOCKED)

🎯 Who This Is For

  • Grid traders

  • Multi-EA users

  • Prop firm challengers

  • Developers building professional bots

  • Traders who care about capital preservation

⚠️ Important

This utility does not open trades.
It is a professional safety layer for your strategies.


추천 제품
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
GRID for MT5는 FOREX 금융 시장에서 빠르고 편안한 거래를 위해 설계된 주문 그리드로 거래하는 사람들을 위한 편리한 도구입니다. GRID for MT5에는 필요한 모든 매개변수가 포함된 사용자 정의 가능한 패널이 있습니다. 숙련된 트레이더와 초보자 모두에게 적합합니다. FIFO 요구 사항이 있는 미국 중개인을 포함한 모든 중개인과 협력하여 우선 이전에 열린 거래를 마감합니다. 주문 그리드는 고정되어 있을 수 있습니다. 주문은 고정된 단계로 열리거나 동적 오픈 수준을 가질 수 있습니다. 더 나은 가격으로 열리며 시장 주문에서만 작동합니다. GRID for MT5 트레이딩 패널은 오픈, 클로징, 오더 추적 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 주문은 바스켓으로 마감되며, 단방향 - BUY 또는 SELL만 가능하거나 양방향 BUY 및 SELL을 함께 사용합니다. 포지션을 청산하기 위해 손절매, 이익실현, 손익분기점 및 추적 정지 기능을 사용할 수 있습니다. 손절매 및 이익실현은 잔액의
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
유틸리티
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI는 제가 20년 이상의 금융 시장 경험을 바탕으로 개발한 자동 트레이딩 봇입니다. 트레이딩 활동, 진입, 관리, 손절매 등 모든 과정을 100% 자동화하여 트레이더가 매일 아무런 작업도 할 필요가 없습니다. 이 자동 트레이딩 봇(EA)은 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하고 즉시 손절매를 매우 가까운 지점으로 설정합니다. 그리드 또는 마틴게일 기법을 사용하지 않고, 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하여 큰 폭의 드로우 다운(DRAW DONW)을 방지합니다. 인공지능을 활용하여 최근 며칠간의 움직임을 기반으로 최적의 트레이딩 시점(롱 포지션 + 숏 포지션)을 파악합니다. 거래 방법 + 차트에 자동 트레이딩 봇을 배치하고 자동 트레이딩을 활성화하기만 하면 됩니다. + 이 자동 트레이딩 봇은 GBPUSD에서 사용하도록 제작되었으며, 다른 자산은 지원하지 않습니다. + 모든 시간대에서 동일하게 작동하며 최종 결과는 변경되지 않으므로 모든 시간대에서 확인 가능합니다. +
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (38)
유틸리티
거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구: "거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구"는 "리스크 리워드 비율 도구"로도 알려진 포괄적이고 혁신적인 지표로, 기술적 분석과 거래 전략을 향상시키기 위해 설계되었습니다. 리스크 도구는 외환 거래에서 효과적인 리스크 관리를 위한 포괄적이고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션입니다. 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)를 포함한 거래 포지션을 미리 볼 수 있어 다가올 거래에 대한 투명한 개요를 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 패널은 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액 옵션과 함께 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산을 제공합니다. 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 다양한 거래 미리보기를 지원합니다. 이 도구는 구매 및 판매 설정과 함께 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임을 제공하는 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능을 포함하고 있습니다. 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시는 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP 및 주문 유형과 같은 중요한 세부 정보
FREE
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
유틸리티
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
유틸리티
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Experts
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Experts
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Experts
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA는 AI 기반 지능과 데이터 중심 전략의 비할 데 없는 결합을 활용하여 Forex 시장의 복잡함을 정복하기 위해 설계된 첨단 트레이딩 시스템입니다. ChatGPT-o1, 최신 GPT-4.5, 정교한 머신러닝 모델, 그리고 최첨단 빅데이터 접근법을 통합함으로써 QuantCore GT는 새로운 수준의 정확성, 적응성 및 거래 효율성을 달성합니다. 이 전문가 고문(EA)은 첨단 기술, 원활한 AI 상호작용, 그리고 일류 고객 지원을 특징으로 하여, 트레이더들이 최고의 도구와 최적의 지원을 받을 수 있도록 보장합니다. 무료 EA 1개:   QuantCore GT를 구매하시면, 당사 포트폴리오에서 추가 전문가 고문을 선택하여 귀하의 거래 전략을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있습니다! 설명:   설정 방법 이 전략이 매우 독특하기 때문에 한정된 수의 라이선스만 판매할 예정입니다. 따라서 판매를 제한하기 위해 가격이 점차 상승할 것입니다. 다음 가격:
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
유틸리티
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
Experts
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experts
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Didi Index
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (25)
지표
The famous brazilian trader and analyst Didi Aguiar created years ago a study with the crossing of 3 Simple Moving Averages called "Agulhada do Didi", then later was also named Didi Index, as a separate indicator. The period of those SMAs are 3, 8 and 20. As simple as that, this approach and vision bring an easy analysis of market momentum and trend reversal to those traders looking for objective (and visual) information on their charts. Of course, as always, no indicator alone could be used wit
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
유틸리티
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
유틸리티
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
유틸리티
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
유틸리티
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
유틸리티
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
유틸리티
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
유틸리티
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
유틸리티
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
유틸리티
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
유틸리티
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
유틸리티
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
유틸리티
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
유틸리티
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
제작자의 제품 더 보기
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
KP Grid Pro MT5
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid Pro MT5 — Adaptive Risk Compression Grid Engine KP Grid Pro MT5 is a professional-grade grid trading engine featuring Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC), designed to survive extreme market conditions while preserving long-term capital growth. Unlike traditional grid or martingale EAs, KP Grid Pro dynamically adapts its risk exposure in real time based on live floating drawdown, open grid depth and equity pressure — automatically compressing position size and grid expansion during adverse mar
KP Grid Sentinel
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid Sentinel Adaptive Risk-Controlled Grid Expert Advisor KP Grid Sentinel is an automated grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed with a strong focus on capital protection and exposure control. Unlike classic grid systems, KP Grid Sentinel integrates an internal stress monitoring engine that continuously evaluates the trading system condition and dynamically regulates how much exposure is allowed to exist in the market. The Expert Advisor automatically adjusts its behaviour according
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변