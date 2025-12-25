KP Stability Engine MT5

🛡️ KP Stability Engine – Professional Risk Infrastructure for MT5

KP Stability Engine is not a trading robot.

It is a professional-grade account protection and risk control engine.

Designed for traders and developers running one or multiple Expert Advisors, KP Stability Engine acts as a central risk governor that continuously monitors your account and dynamically limits exposure, drawdown, and floating losses in real time.

It publishes live risk permissions using MT5 Global Variables, allowing your EAs to automatically scale down or block trading when account stress increases.

This is the same concept used by professional trading desks and prop firms.

🔒 What KP Stability Engine Does

Prevents catastrophic drawdowns

Protects equity peaks

Limits floating losses

Caps total exposure (lots)

Dynamically compresses risk under stress

Coordinates multiple EAs at once

Publishes live trading permissions via Global Variables

Your EAs keep trading — but under intelligent supervision.

🧠 Core Protection Modules

Module Description Equity Drawdown Guard Protects daily and total equity Floating Loss Guard Controls live drawdown Exposure Cap Limits total open lots Compression Engine Reduces risk dynamically Permission Gate Blocks trading when margin becomes unsafe

Each module can be enabled or disabled independently.

🔗 Seamless EA Integration

Add only 2 lines of code to your EA to make it obey the Stability Engine:

#include <KPSE_Bridge.mqh> double mult = KPSE_GetRiskMultiplier();

Or check full permission:

if(!KPSE_TradingAllowed()) return;

🖥️ Visual Control Panel

Live panel shows:

Equity / Balance / Drawdown

Floating loss

Exposure

Compression multiplier

Account stress

Trading status (ACTIVE / BLOCKED)

🎯 Who This Is For

Grid traders

Multi-EA users

Prop firm challengers

Developers building professional bots

Traders who care about capital preservation

⚠️ Important

This utility does not open trades.

It is a professional safety layer for your strategies.