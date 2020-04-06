KPG S8 U8 Scalper

**KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot**  **BillionKPG Club – Activations: 5**  

Hello, traders!  
**A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform . If you run into any issues, just let me know—I'm happy to help. Thank you!**  

---
KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot, the precision specialist of **BillionKPG Club**, designed to navigate fast-moving markets with intelligence and discipline. Built on sophisticated trading logic, I focus on quality execution, smart risk management, and consistent performance.

**My specialty? GOLD & major pairs.**  
**My mission?** To execute trades with strategic precision while prioritizing capital protection above all.

---

### Why KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot is called the "Market Rhythm Tracker"
- **Smart timing system**: I identify strategic moments in market movements, entering when conditions align with proven logic.
- **Layered confirmation process**: Multiple validation checks ensure every decision is well-considered, not reactive.
- **Experience-driven design**: My approach reflects years of market observation, combining algorithmic discipline with practical trading wisdom.
- **Selectivity as strategy**: I don't trade frequently—I wait for setups that meet strict criteria, focusing on quality over activity.

I don't chase every move. I don't force opportunities.  
I observe, I evaluate, and when the right conditions converge... I act with measured confidence, turning market rhythm into strategic decisions.

---

### How I Operate
- **Straightforward setup**: Attach me to your chart, configure your risk preference, and I manage the execution.
- **Optimized defaults**: My settings are pre-tuned for balanced performance across market conditions.
- **Adaptive operation**: I monitor market behavior continuously, adjusting my approach to current conditions.
- **Full-time market awareness**: I watch price action, volatility patterns, and key levels to make informed decisions.

I don't trade every hour—that selectivity is what makes my approach sustainable.

**Patience is my foundation. Discipline is my method. Consistency is my objective.**

---
### For Traders Seeking Intelligent Execution
- Efficient, reliable performance.
- Logic tested in real market environments.
- Emphasis on smart risk management and steady progress.

Join **BillionKPG Club**, activate **KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot**, and experience trading with a partner focused on intelligent, disciplined execution.
おすすめのプロダクト
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
エキスパート
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
エキスパート
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Midas AI MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
MIDAS AI is the guardian of your capital. It doesn't dive headfirst into trading, but rather weighs every decision with mathematical precision. Its stop-losses and take-profits aren't random numbers, but the result of painstaking calculations designed to minimize risks and maximize profits. MIDAS AI is a symphony of analytics and algorithms. Like an experienced chess player, it calculates its moves ahead by analyzing charts and economic indicators. It doesn't give in to emotions or make impulsi
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
エキスパート
Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT は、   専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 この
Grid Breakout AI
Sabil Yudifera
エキスパート
Product Name :   Grid Breakout AI Description : Grid Breakout AI is a   revolutionary trading system   that combines the power of   Grid Trading   and   Artificial Intelligence (AI)   to generate consistent profits in the Forex market. With its intelligent algorithm that adapts to market conditions, AI GridMaster automatically places orders at strategic price levels, maximizing profit opportunities in both sideways and trending markets. Key Features : Smart Grid Trading : Automatically places bu
AutoVerse
Pham Cong Chinh
エキスパート
AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
Precious Metal ZScore Hybrid Ultimate
Ahmad Nawawibashori
エキスパート
Precious Metal Z-Score Hybrid - Ultimate EA Version: 6.70 Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, fully automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It operates on a powerful hybrid model that combines a precise statistical entry signal with an advanced, multi-layered risk and trade management engine. The core strategy can be broken down into two main components: Signal Generation (Z-Score Engine): The EA initiates trading cycles based on a stat
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
エキスパート
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
エキスパート
GoldMax EAは、Meta Trader 5に最適なエキスパートアドバイザーの一つです。独自のアルゴリズムは、テクニカル分析と数学的分析の要素を考慮に入れながら資産価格の変動を分析し、利益の出るエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。また、高度な資金管理、ロット倍率、グリッド、そして価格下落抑制メカニズムも備えています。 Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE GoldMax EA public channel >>>   CLICK HERE     おすすめ： ブローカー：RoboForex、Weltrade、 FxPro,    Alpari、Exness、IC T
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
エキスパート
FXmax EA は、Meta Trader 5に最適なエキスパートアドバイザーの1つです。このアドバイザー独自のアルゴリズムは、テクニカル分析と数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の変動を分析し、収益性の高いエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定し、Meta Trader 5の標準インジケーターを使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Click Here ] 推奨事項： ブローカー：RoboForex, Weltrade または他（最適化成功後） 口座タイプ：ヘッジ付き PRO/ECN 時間枠：H1 または他（最適化成功後） 銘柄：XAUUSD, BTCUSD または他（最適化成功後） 初回入金額：100ドル～
VIOP Breakout Robotu
Hakan Sari
エキスパート
This robot is designed for work on BORSA ISTANBUL Option Stock Market. You can earn good profit on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs The Robot gets good performance on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs and M15 period. Trading strategy is based price action trading model. Optimization results are profitable on test. So the risk of loss is very low. Robot earns good and stable money with swing trading model. This is the strategy of Market Maker. Robot opens an order, closes. Then opens a new order. Does not col
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
5 (1)
エキスパート
SmartChoise Battery EA クラシック版 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）の洗練された安定版となる後継エディションです。 ユーザーマニュアルは、私のプロフィールページにあるリンクからご覧いただけます。 本エディションは、以前のニューラルロジックとクラシックなフィルターシステムをそのまま受け継いでおり、その安定して予測しやすい動きが多くのトレーダーに評価されています。絶え間ないアップデートよりも、オリジナルのトレードフローの明快さとシンプルさを重視するユーザー向けに設計されています。 Battery EA には、SmartChoise の安全レイヤー、リスク管理、リカバリーメカニズムが一式搭載されており、あらゆる相場環境で規律あるトレード運用を実現します。Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls、Safe Mode などといった同じ保護ロジックにも対応しており、時間の経過とともに口座の安全性と安定性を保ちます。 新しいバージョンとは異なり、このブランチはロジックを固定したまま維
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
エキスパート
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
UltimateGoldEA Pro
Worapong Kanpet
エキスパート
UltimateGoldEA: 現代のトレーダーのための完璧なゴールド取引ボット UltimateGoldEA は、特に XAUUSD (ゴールド) の取引を目的に設計された高度な Expert Advisor (EA) です。この強力なEAは、 Trend Following 戦略と高度な Risk Management テクニックを組み合わせることで、安定した利益を確保し、損失を最小限に抑えることを保証します。 主な特徴: トレンドフォロー戦略 : UltimateGoldEA は、市場のトレンドを正確に追跡し、賢明な取引判断を下すための強力なアルゴリズムを使用しています。 リカバリーモード : 損失が発生した場合、EA は Recovery Multiplier に基づいて取引サイズを自動的に増加させ、前回の損失を補填します。 トレーリングストップ : Trailing Stop 機能を使用すると、市場が有利な方向に動くたびに、EA が自動的にストップロスを調整し、利益を確保します。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメータ : Lot Size , Stop Loss , Take Pro
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
エキスパート
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
NeonScalperProV5
Cristian Anto Correa Aguilera
エキスパート
Neon Scalper Pro V5.27 - Adaptive Volatility & Precision Execution 1. Introduction Neon Scalper Pro V5.27 is the definitive evolution of our proprietary mean-reversion algorithm. This version has been completely re-engineered to solve execution errors ( Invalid Stops ) typically encountered during high-volatility market events. Optimized for both Netting and Hedging accounts, V5.27 ensures superior operational stability through advanced price normalization and strict adherence to broker server p
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
エキスパート
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
エキスパート
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Hype Trend EA ALL Symbol
Mithat Tuncer Tuncel
エキスパート
HYPE – An Adaptive and Dynamic Trading Algorithm Designed for Modern Market Conditions Success in today’s financial markets requires flexible and dynamic strategies rather than rigid, rule-based approaches. Hype EA stands apart from traditional algorithms by analyzing real-time market data, adapting to changing conditions, and optimizing risk management automatically. Unlike static systems, Hype EA continuously optimizes itself using advanced features such as ATR-based volatility adjustments, tr
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.63 (8)
エキスパート
Gridingaleは、グリッドとマーチンゲールを組み合わせた新しい複合型Expert Advisorです。設定に応じて注文グリッドを作成しますが、その上にマーチンゲールを追加します。そのため、小さな動きでも大きな動きでも利益を得ることができます。 また、現在の価格から離れすぎた注文をリカバリーするためのロスカバーシステムも搭載されています。インディケータを使って新しいサイクルの始まりをフィルタリングすることができます。 両サイドで同時に動作させることもできますが、長期的に利益を最大化するためにリベートのある市場で動作させるのも面白いでしょう。 Results are good on  EUR/USD  but you can use it everywhere by adjusting the settings.  Timeframe H1. Live signal:   https://myx.gg/mql5 Share your best configuration set or find help on the discord:   https://myx.gg/discord
FREE
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
The Yen Scalper
Sai Ja Aung Sai Ja Aung
エキスパート
The Yen Scalper is a highly profitable scalping robot that trades the breakout of the last swing high and low.For money management,fixed stoploss and lot size are used.EA will enter entry once at a time,so there is no big equity drawdown.After some profits, Ea will use some amount of the profit for lot size.That will grow account size fast and safe.This EA does not need a lot of money. Low Risk Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1834544 Fast Profit Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
エキスパート
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
エキスパート
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Easy Scalper
Ibrahim Konyali
エキスパート
Easy Scalper MT5 LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY FEW COPY OUT OF AT $99! Next price: 299$ Easy scalper designed to calculate the best time to buy or sell using many different techniques. The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions.  Monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/e
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
エキスパート
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
エキスパート
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
エキスパート
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
エキスパート
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
エキスパート
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
作者のその他のプロダクト
KPG Scalper BS10
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
エキスパート
**KPG Smart Scalper BS10 Bot**   **BillionKPG Club – Continuously Updated – Activations: 5**   Hello, traders!   **   A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the  max spread  in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform (you can refer to the attached  Screenshot  for details). If you run into any issues, just let me know—I’m happy to help. Thank you! **    --- KPG Smart Scalper BS10 Bot, the technological warrior of **BillionKPG Club**, design
KPG Q8 Scalper
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
エキスパート
KPG Q8 Scalper Bot   BillionKPG Club – Continuously Updated – Activations: 5 Hello, traders! KPG Q8 Scalper Bot- the technological warrior of   BillionKPG Club , is designed to be your ultimate assistant across gold, forex, crypto, and stocks. With the ability to detect early reversals, I help you   avoid buying tops and selling bottoms , making me the perfect fit for   high‑win‑rate scalp trading . My specialty? Multi‑market scalping across GOLD, forex, crypto & stocks. My mission?   To protec
KPG Momentum Scalper 1
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
エキスパート
**KPG Momentum Scalper 1 – Your Intelligent, Risk-Aware Trading Partner** -   Activations: 5 Hello, traders! Meet **KPG Momentum Scalper 1** – the next-generation scalping solution engineered for precision, safety, and adaptability. Built with the disciplined trader in mind, this bot doesn’t just chase opportunities—it safeguards your account with multi-layer protection and intelligent money management across all market conditions. **Why KPG Momentum Scalper 1 Stands Out** **Superior Risk
KPG Micro Scalper 1
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
エキスパート
**KPG Micro Scalper 1** **BillionKPG Club – Activations: 5** ### For the Disciplined Scalper *   Seeks steady, compounding returns from small, frequent wins. *   Values robust, automated execution over emotional trading. *   Desires a dedicated tool for Gold, Forex, and Crypto micro-movements. --- Hello, traders! **A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform. If you run into any issues,
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信