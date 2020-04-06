Global Trend Guardian Special Edition

GLOBAL TREND GUARDIAN

Multi-Asset Trend Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Global Trend Guardian (GTG) is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor. It is designed to trade metals, indices, major currency pairs and other instruments that tend to develop clear directional moves.

GTG’s goal is to identify strong trends, enter at high-probability zones, build positions in a staged manner, and control risk through volatility-based stops and targets. The system does not use a martingale, does not average down losses indefinitely, and does not depend on aggressive hedging. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss, and lot size is calculated from a user-defined risk percentage per trade.

  1. GENERAL PHILOSOPHY

GTG is built on a simple idea: most of the time markets are ranging, but sustained profits often come from exploiting trending phases. Therefore, the system:

  • seeks to align trades with the dominant price flow;

  • avoids highly aggressive counter-trend strategies;

  • combines trend, volatility, and time-of-day filters to improve entry quality.

The central approach is “cut losses quickly, let profits run,” always within risk limits defined in advance.

  1. HOW GTG WORKS

The EA combines several modules:

  • Trend EMAs on the working timeframe and a higher timeframe to define the allowed direction (only buys in a bullish context, only sells in a bearish context).

  • Donchian-style channels to detect meaningful range breakouts.

  • ATR (Average True Range) to measure volatility and set SL/TP distances and spacing between additional entries.

  • Session and spread filters to focus trading on liquid hours with reasonable costs.

Simplified buy example:

  1. Price trades above the trend EMAs.

  2. Price breaks above the upper channel band with enough range expansion.

  3. A controlled pullback forms toward the EMA area.

  4. The EA opens a buy with SL and TP set in ATR multiples, and lot size calculated by risk%.

If the trend progresses and conditions repeat, GTG can add positions in the same direction, respecting a minimum spacing in ATR and position limits.

  1. RECOMMENDED MARKETS AND TIMEFRAMES

GTG can be used on several instruments:

  • Metals: XAUUSD (gold), XAGUSD (silver), copper (if offered by the broker).

  • Indices: US500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, DAX and other liquid indices.

  • Forex: major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.).

  • Other trending assets (commodities, some crypto) after proper testing.

Recommended timeframes:

  • H1 as the primary working frame, balancing trade frequency and equity curve stability.

  • M15 for a more aggressive approach with higher trading frequency.

  • H4/D1 for advanced users who accept fewer trades and need finer parameter tuning.

Before using the EA on a new asset, it is recommended to run at least 12 months of backtests and, if possible, forward tests on demo or small live accounts.

  1. MAIN ADVANTAGES

  • Clear trend-following orientation aligned with the prevailing direction.

  • Integrated risk management on every trade (SL always present, size by risk%).

  • Progressive position building with exposure limits per EA, symbol, and direction.

  • Structured exit logic: initial SL, break-even, dynamic trailing, and ATR-based TP.

  • Session, spread and volatility filters to avoid low-quality market conditions.

  • High flexibility to adapt the risk profile (moderate or aggressive).

  • Transparent philosophy based on classic concepts, not on opaque algorithms.

  1. TECHNICAL STRATEGY (SUMMARY)

  1. Trend detection
    EMAs on the trading timeframe and a higher timeframe validate bullish or bearish bias. The EA only trades in the direction of that bias.

  2. Breakout channel
    A channel built from highs and lows of X bars (Donchian style) defines the recent range. Price must break it with extra distance in ATR terms to validate the breakout.

  3. Use of ATR
    ATR defines:

  • Stop Loss distance (SL = ATR × multiplier),

  • Take Profit distance (TP = ATR × multiplier),

  • minimum spacing between additional entries,

  • maximum allowed separation from the fast EMA to avoid entries that are too extended.

  1. Staged entries
    If the first trade moves into profit and conditions reappear, the EA can open new positions in the same direction, with a minimum spacing in ATR and while staying under the configured position limits.

  2. Exit management

  • Initial SL set when the trade opens.

  • Break-even move when profit reaches a given R multiple (profit/risk).

  • Trailing stop activated from another R level, following price at a configurable R distance.

  • Optional closure on opposite signal if the user enables that option.

  1. RISK AND MONEY MANAGEMENT

GTG offers two lot sizing modes:

  • LOT_FIXED: fixed lot size defined by the user.

  • LOT_RISK (recommended): the user defines a percentage of risk per trade, and the EA calculates lot size based on account balance/equity and SL distance.

Additionally, exposure is limited by:

  • maximum total positions for the EA,

  • maximum positions per symbol,

  • maximum positions per direction (buy/sell),

  • maximum allowed spread and slippage for new trades.

This way, risk is controlled at both trade and portfolio levels. Even so, no system removes risk entirely; it is essential to trade with risk capital and leverage consistent with the user’s profile.

  1. WHY USE GLOBAL TREND GUARDIAN

GTG can be suitable for traders who:

  • want a trend-following EA without martingale and with clear rules;

  • wish to trade mainly on H1 or M15 without constant monitoring;

  • care about risk management tied to volatility and percentage of account;

  • want to apply one logic across different assets by adjusting parameters.

The system combines a professional architecture (multi-timeframe, ATR, breakout channels, market filters) with reference sets. Actual results will depend on market conditions, broker, chosen parameters, and user discipline.

  1. CONFIGURATION IDEAS (12 MONTHS)

As generic starting points:

Moderate profile (H1)

  • Lot mode: LOT_RISK

  • Risk per trade: 1.0–1.3 %

  • Max positions EA: 8–10

  • Max positions per symbol: 4

  • Max positions per direction: 3–4

  • Minimum spacing between entries: ≈ 1 ATR

  • ATR period: 14

  • SL: 1.7–1.9 × ATR

  • TP: 3.2–3.6 × ATR

  • Break-even and trailing activated from around 1.3–2.3 R

Aggressive profile (H1 or M15)

  • Risk per trade: 1.5–2.0 %

  • Slightly higher limits on maximum positions and spacing ≈ 0.8–1 ATR.

This approach seeks higher growth potential in exchange for deeper drawdowns, so it is advisable to test it on demo first.

  1. MAIN PARAMETERS

Key editable parameters include:

  • Trading mode (BUY only, SELL only, both).

  • Signal mode (on candle close or intrabar).

  • Allowed trading hours and weekdays.

  • Lot mode (fixed or risk-based) and risk per trade.

  • Position limits per EA, symbol, and direction.

  • EMA and ATR periods, channel length, extra breakout distance.

  • ATR multiples for SL and TP.

  • Break-even and trailing activation and settings.

  • Filters for maximum spread, slippage, and minimum SL/TP distance.

  1. USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Start on demo or with a small live account.

  • Backtest at least 12 months per asset/timeframe.

  • Adjust risk% to personal tolerance and account size.

  • Periodically review results, drawdown, and number of trades.

  • Consider using a VPS for stable execution.

  1. CONCLUSION

Global Trend Guardian is a multi-asset trend-following EA that combines:

  • multi-timeframe trend filters,

  • breakout channels,

  • volatility- and risk-based trade management,

  • staged position building with clear exposure limits,

  • market quality filters.

It does not promise guaranteed results, but it provides a disciplined, configurable framework that can serve as a solid base for medium- and long-term algorithmic trend trading.


