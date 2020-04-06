Hello traders!!



This Expert Advisor is built for disciplined swing trading, taking a maximum of two high‑probability trades per day from clearly defined swing highs and swing lows on the chart.

It combines precise technical filters with institutional‑style risk management to target smooth equity growth and ultra‑low drawdown, avoiding grid, martingale, and over‑trading behavior.

Professional trade symbols, clear on‑chart arrows, and intuitive panel controls make it easy to monitor every entry, stop‑loss, and take‑profit level in real time, whether you trade manually or let the EA run fully automated.



XAUUSD report -

This backtest shows a very strong, low‑drawdown system: the 1,000 account grows by about 2,800 with a profit factor above 15 and maximum drawdown around 2–3%. Win rate is roughly 69%, losses are small compared to winners, and trades are distributed across hours, weekdays, and months, suggesting stable performance rather than one‑off spikes.