TradersMarket Moving Average Crossover

A reliable Moving Average crossover system engineered to detect early trend acceleration on intraday markets. Built from multi-year testing and refined using robust parameter clustering, this EA offers a clean and repeatable approach to automation — without curve-fit indicators or risky recovery logic. Whether you prefer higher trade frequency or filtered, high-confidence setups, the flexibility is already built in.

1. Strategy Logic

The EA continuously monitors the relationship between a fast SMA and a slower trend filter:

  • A BUY is opened when the fast SMA crosses above the slow SMA, signaling bullish momentum continuation or reversal.

  • A SELL is opened when the fast SMA crosses below the slow SMA, confirming bearish structure.

Optionally, the entry can require a price-action confirmation (such as an engulfing or pin bar formation) to avoid weaker market conditions. This allows traders to choose between high-frequency clean crossover signals or a more selective price-action-assisted model.

The logic works because SMA crossovers capture the transition between neutral and directional market states — especially effective during intraday momentum phases.

2. What Makes This EA Different

  • Simple and proven signal logic that is easy to understand

  • No unnecessary complexity or curve-fit logic

  • Optional confirmation filter for traders who prefer stricter setups

  • Works on multiple assets with repeatable parameter behavior

  • Designed for long-term use — not short-term optimization tricks

  • Clean, controlled execution with only one trade per signal

3. Recommended Settings & Setup

These configurations are based on repeated clusters found during multi-run testing and are designed for traders who want stable, repeatable behavior — not a single “perfect backtest.”

EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M5–M12 recommended

  • Fast MA: 10

  • Slow MA: 120–170

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.0–3.5

  • ATR Stop Multiplier: 4.5–5.0

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • Trailing Start: 35–50 pips

  • Trailing Distance: 20–30 pips

  • Confirmation: Off (best performance without it)

GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Fast MA: 10

  • Slow MA: 50 (up to 80 acceptable)

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.5–4.0

  • ATR Stop Multiplier: 3.0–4.0

  • Trailing Stop: Off (performed better without trailing)

  • Confirmation: Off

XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 or M10

  • Fast MA: 10–20

  • Slow MA: 50–80

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.5–4.5

  • ATR Stop Multiplier: 2.0–2.5 or 4.0 (both volatility regimes tested well)

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • Trailing Start: 20–35 pips

  • Trailing Distance: 30–50 pips

  • Confirmation: Off or strict mode only (avoid middle options)

4. What You Get After Purchase

  • Lifetime software access

  • Free updates

  • Full setup guide

  • Preconfigured default settings

  • Direct support if you need help

5. Important Disclaimers

This EA does not guarantee profits, and trading always involves risk. Historical performance, Optimization, and Strategy Tester results cannot guarantee future outcomes. Always use appropriate risk control and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


Core Features of every TradersMarket EA

All TradersMarket systems are engineered on a unified execution framework designed for stability, precision, and long-term consistency. Every EA uses its own strategy logic, but the foundation beneath them is identical — built to remove uncertainty, standardize risk, and deliver disciplined, rules-based automation.

Session-Controlled Trading (New York Time Standard)

Every EA executes only during the trading sessions you define, using New York local time as the universal reference. This ensures consistent behaviour across brokers and makes each system fully aligned with institutional market structure.

Risk-Based Position Sizing (Percentage of Equity)

Position sizing is handled automatically. Instead of fixed lots, each trade calculates its volume as a percentage of account equity, keeping risk proportional and controlled regardless of market conditions.

ATR-Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit

All bots dynamically adjust their stop loss and take profit using ATR. When volatility rises, levels widen for stability; when volatility falls, levels tighten to maintain efficiency. This keeps risk consistent across varying market environments.

Built-In Trailing Stop Engine

A fully configurable trailing stop module helps secure profits during trending conditions and reduces exposure during reversals — without interfering with the strategy’s core logic.

Price Action Confirmation Layer

Each EA can optionally validate signals using key price action patterns, such as engulfing or pin bar formations. This filters out low-quality setups and aligns entries with real market structure.

Automatic Recovery After MT5/VPS Restart

If the terminal or VPS restarts, every EA automatically detects and restores all open trades. No duplication, no missed exits, no manual intervention needed.

Full Optimization Support

Every parameter is compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester, allowing multi-year backtesting and fine-tuning of each bot to your preferred symbol, timeframe, and volatility conditions.


