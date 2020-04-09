Lot size and pips calculator

This tool automatically calculates the lot size, the TP and SL (in pips) for you, and directly places trades.

It has 5 clickable buttons:

Risk percentage Variable, holds the value in percentage of the account balance you willing to risk. Example: if the value is 1% and your account balance is 1000USD, the EA will place the trade that will ensure that you only loss 10USD should the market goes against you.

TP (in pips) variable, holds the value of your preferred Take Profit in pips.

SL (in pips) variable, holds the value of your preferred Stop Loss in pips.

Pending entry price variable, holds the value at which the pending order will be placed.

Pending buy button, a click opens a pending buy stop/limit order.

Pending sell button, a click opens a pending sell stop/limit order.

Instant buy button, a click opens an instant buy order.

Instant sell button, a click opens an instant sell order.

Close all open positions, a click close all the open positions that were placed by the trading panel.

