Edge finder pro 002

Edge Finder Pro 002  is your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. It is an enhanced version with profit-taking levels, improved chart visibility, and greater ease in entering and exiting the market.

 

How It Works (The Core Idea):

Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder Pro 002 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly.

  • Trend & Momentum Visualization: The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors instantly tell you if the trend is strongly bullish, weakly bullish, strongly bearish, or weakly bearish, allowing you to trade with the flow of the market.
  • Smart Entry & Exit Signals: It generates clear "Up Arrow" and "Down Arrow" signals on the chart. These signals are triggered only when its advanced algorithm confirms a confluence between trend direction and momentum strength, filtering out false alarms.
  • *Built-in Safety Dashboard: A simple, intuitive panel on your chart shows the current market status (Trending/Ranging), recommended action (Buy/Sell/Wait), , keeping you informed and in control.

In essence, Edge Finder pro 002  translates complex market data into simple, actionable visual cues, empowering you to make faster and more confident trading decisions.

The indicator uses enhanced RSI analysis combined with numerical analysis. For best results, we highly recommend using the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, especially with gold and its work with others symbols. You can switch to the 5-minute timeframe if you miss a buy or sell signal. The indicator's algorithm was specifically designed for this timeframe, providing the perfect balance between signal accuracy and trading pace.

 

Edge Finder Pro  002  Recommended :

*minimum deposit 1000$

*less time frame M15

* take action when you see the blue vertical line and wait for a buy arrow to appear that matches it, whether it appears on the chart or in the lower window, and vice versa when you see the red vertical line. This version has been developed and improved, and Fibonacci levels have been added to serve as profit-taking stations and to facilitate entry, exit, reinforcement, and cooling.

 

*There are some free indicators available in the market that can be added as supplementary, rather than essential, indicators that contribute to improving the visual aspect. You can contact us to learn about them and adjust the settings to suit your working method, as the day trader has different settings than the weekly trader and the investor.

*When The red or blue line appears on the last candle. Do not enter the trade immediately. You must wait for one or two candles on the quarter-hour timeframe until the line is confirmed to be a saturation peak or saturation trough. Then enter with the signal up to the nearest Fibonacci level.

I can contact anyone who wants to buy, rent, or try it for free on Zoom to make sure you are using it correctly.

*

There is a version of it that works on the MT4 platform call EDGE FINDER PRO 001.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef4erp7JLx4
