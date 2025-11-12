Edge finder pro 002

Edge Finder Pro 002  is your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. It is an enhanced version with profit-taking levels, improved chart visibility, and greater ease in entering and exiting the market.

 

How It Works (The Core Idea):

Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder Pro 002 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly.

  • Trend & Momentum Visualization: The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors instantly tell you if the trend is strongly bullish, weakly bullish, strongly bearish, or weakly bearish, allowing you to trade with the flow of the market.
  • Smart Entry & Exit Signals: It generates clear "Up Arrow" and "Down Arrow" signals on the chart. These signals are triggered only when its advanced algorithm confirms a confluence between trend direction and momentum strength, filtering out false alarms.
  • *Built-in Safety Dashboard: A simple, intuitive panel on your chart shows the current market status (Trending/Ranging), recommended action (Buy/Sell/Wait), , keeping you informed and in control.

In essence, Edge Finder pro 002  translates complex market data into simple, actionable visual cues, empowering you to make faster and more confident trading decisions.

The indicator uses enhanced RSI analysis combined with numerical analysis. For best results, we highly recommend using the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, especially with gold and its work with others symbols. You can switch to the 5-minute timeframe if you miss a buy or sell signal. The indicator's algorithm was specifically designed for this timeframe, providing the perfect balance between signal accuracy and trading pace.

 

Edge Finder Pro  002  Recommended :

*minimum deposit 1000$

*less time frame M15

* take action when you see the blue vertical line and wait for a buy arrow to appear that matches it, whether it appears on the chart or in the lower window, and vice versa when you see the red vertical line. This version has been developed and improved, and Fibonacci levels have been added to serve as profit-taking stations and to facilitate entry, exit, reinforcement, and cooling.

 

*There are some free indicators available in the market that can be added as supplementary, rather than essential, indicators that contribute to improving the visual aspect. You can contact us to learn about them and adjust the settings to suit your working method, as the day trader has different settings than the weekly trader and the investor.

*When The red or blue line appears on the last candle. Do not enter the trade immediately. You must wait for one or two candles on the quarter-hour timeframe until the line is confirmed to be a saturation peak or saturation trough. Then enter with the signal up to the nearest Fibonacci level.

I can contact anyone who wants to buy, rent, or try it for free on Zoom to make sure you are using it correctly.

*

There is a version of it that works on the MT4 platform call EDGE FINDER PRO 001.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef4erp7JLx4
Produtos recomendados
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicadores
Descrição Técnica do Indicador – Delta Profile para MetaTrader 5 O Delta Profile é um indicador desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 5 com foco em análise detalhada do fluxo de volume dentro de um intervalo definido de candles. Ele organiza e exibe informações sobre o desequilíbrio de volumes positivos (associados a movimentos de alta) e negativos (associados a movimentos de baixa) em diferentes níveis de preço. O resultado é uma visão clara dos pontos do gráfico onde há maior concentração de negócios
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
O KT Renko Patterns analisa o gráfico Renko tijolo por tijolo para identificar padrões gráficos conhecidos que são amplamente utilizados por traders em diversos mercados financeiros. Em comparação com gráficos baseados em tempo, os gráficos Renko tornam a identificação de padrões muito mais fácil e visualmente clara, graças à sua aparência limpa e objetiva. O KT Renko Patterns possui vários padrões Renko, muitos dos quais são explicados com profundidade no livro "Profitable Trading with Renko
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicadores
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicadores
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
KT Double Top Bottom MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicadores
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicadores
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Weis Wave Chart Forex para MT 5 é um um indicador de Preço e Volume. A leitura de Preço e Volume foi amplamente divulgada através de Richard Demille Wyckoff com base nas três leis criadas por ele: Oferta e Demanda, Causa e Efeito e Esforço x Resultado. Em 1900 R.Wyckoff já utilizava o gráfico de Ondas em suas análises. Muitos anos depois, por volta de 1990 , David Weis Automatizou o gráfico de ondas de R. Wyckoff e hoje nós trazemos a evolução do gráfico de ondas de David Weis. Ele mostra
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Smart Market Structure Simple
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
Smart Market Structure Simple is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify market structure based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ), and key swing points Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective: Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-probability trade
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicadores
Versão gratuita do ProEngulfing é o QualifiedEngulfing, com limitação de um sinal por dia e menos funcionalidades. Junte-se ao canal Koala Trading Solution na comunidade mql5 para saber as últimas novidades sobre todos os produtos Koala. Link de adesão: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution A versão MT4 deste produto já está disponível para download no link abaixo: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Apresentando o ProEngulfing – Seu indicador profissional
Surf Board
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicadores
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicadores
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicadores
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador   Basic Support and Resistance   é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/   versão MT4 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opçã
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicadores
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicadores
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Indicadores
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada crucial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. O indicador escaneia constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de consolidação em uma direção e fornece o sinal preciso logo antes do movimento principal. Obtenha o scanner de múltiplos ativos e múltiplos períodos aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Principais recursos Níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit são fornecidos pelo indicador. Acompanha um painel Scan
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicadores
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicadores
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicadores
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Indicadores
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o indicador AUX GRÁTIS, suporte para EA e o guia completo, por favor visite – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Detecte a Tendência. Leia o Padrão. Acerte a Entrada. 3 passos em menos de 30 segundos! Negocie sem esforço — sem necessidade de análise. Seu assistente inteligente está pronto para simplificar seu fluxo de trabalho Chega de sobrecarga de gráficos. Negocie com confiança usando detecção inteligente de viés. Compatível com todas as moedas, criptos, ações, metais, índice
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicadores
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicadores
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicadores
BigPlayerRange — Melhor Indicador para Mini Índice e Mini Dólar | MT5 Descubra o poder do BigPlayerRange , considerado o melhor indicador para mini índice e mini dólar no MetaTrader 5. Esta ferramenta essencial destaca zonas estratégicas de atuação dos grandes players, proporcionando análise técnica institucional com altíssima precisão. Como Funciona na Prática: O BigPlayerRange desenha duas faixas horizontais baseadas em volume institucional: Faixa Verde — Região onde compradores instit
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
Indicadores
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume a partir de qualquer ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Linhas principais do Meravith: Linha de exaustão de volume altista – serve como alvo. Linha de exaustão de volume baixista – serve como alvo. Linha de tendência – indica a tendência do mercado. A cor muda conforme o mercado esteja em alta ou em baixa e serve como suporte de tendência. Como usar: dê um clique duplo na linha vertical roxa e mova-a para a posição desejada. Você pode
Heikin Ashi with Pivot
Anna Russel Abanes
Indicadores
ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator for MT5 Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator , a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision. Key Features: Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification. Automatic Pivot
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Session Bias and Signals Pro
Sizolwethu Dlodlo
Indicadores
Session Bias & Trade Signals in one tool.  Detects Asia, London & NY session trends, shows bias strength, alerts bias flips, and plots Entry/SL/TP levels with R:R. Simple dashboard for quick decisions. Simple but powerful trading assistant. This indicator automatically detects the market bias during the Asia, London, and New York sessions . It helps traders stay on the right side of the trend, avoid neutral zones, and catch bias flips with alerts. Bias Detection – Shows session bias as Bullish
Manipulation Hunter AMD
Andres Emeric Araya Rivera
1 (1)
Indicadores
Manipulation Hunter — Identify Market Convergence with Algorithmic Precision Manipulation Hunter is an advanced indicator engineered to detect manipulation points, structural pivots, and price convergence zones before major directional moves occur. Powered by a proprietary multi-variable algorithm based on AMD (Accumulation – Manipulation – Distribution) principles, it automatically analyzes price action to reveal key levels where structure, momentum, and institutional footprints align. Wh
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Indicadores
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pair Trading Station MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicadores
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicadores
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicadores
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicadores
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
Mais do autor
Edge Finder 10
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Indicadores
(Strikingly Simple, Powerfully Profitable) Edge Finder i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & Momentum Visualization:  The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors
Edge Finder 11
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Indicadores
Edge Finder 11 i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder 11 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & Momentum Visualization:  The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors instantly tell you if the trend is st
Edge Finder Pro 001
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Indicadores
Edge Finder Pro 001   i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. It is an enhanced version with profit-taking levels, improved chart visibility, and greater ease in entering and exiting the market .   How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder Pro 0 0 1 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & M
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário