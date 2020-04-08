Parabolic Gann

The proposed indicator is based on the method of William D. Gann (1878-1955), which uses the relationship between price and time.

 In this method, the relationship is expressed as follows: Price = Time squared or P = t ² This relationship between price and time can be represented graphically. To do this, a significant Low and a significant High are taken from the chart. A parabola is then constructed using the “Parabolic_Gann” indicator.

Next, a new parabola is constructed from the base that appeared at the Maximum price, and when it is crossed, the asset price is likely to change its trend direction. This principle can be expressed as, "When price meets time, change is inevitable."

  A “straight” parabola is used for selling.

An “inverted” parabola is used for buying.

 

Based on experience using the indicator, it's best to enter a trade in the direction of the main trend.

 After a strong move, the price pulls back, and when the bar completely covers the parabola, the optimal entry point is determined. Moving averages can be used to determine the trend direction.


おすすめのプロダクト
Veles Channel Extremum II MTF
Gennady Mazur
インディケータ
Индикатор iVeles_Channel_Extremum_II_MTF вычисляет точки слома направлений движения цены на установленном в параметрах ТФ, на основе этих точек и выбранного их количества строится основной канал цены, который можно использовать в качестве уровней поддержки и сопротивления для меньшего ТФ, на котором установлен индикатор. В зависимости от направления движения основного тренда рассчитывается средняя линия канала по уровню Фибоначи, от которой, как правило, идет отскок в сторону тренда. Также по ур
Visual Thunder Wave Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Introducing the Thunder Wave Indicator The Thunder Wave Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who love to optimize and tailor their strategies. This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adjust it according to your trading style and market conditions. Why Choose Thunder Wave? The Thunder Wave Indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to deliver actionable insights, while incorporating delay and visualization features to ensure precision and clarity.
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
Troopers
Oleksii Ferbei
インディケータ
All the points of intersection of the Troopers indicator will be points at which the trend direction changes. Sharp price fluctuations are ignored as well as noise around average prices. Signal points, where the color changes, can be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. This development can be used both for long-term trading and for pipsing on small periods. The indicator algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis base
Bollinger Bands based on SAR
Vladimir Mokrushin
インディケータ
パラボリックSAR インジケーターの移動平均値と、設定に応じてシフトされた 2 本の標準偏差の線をチャート上に表示します。 このインジケーターの目的は 、SAR インジケーターの反転後に価格変動が可能な許容範囲を決定することです。   構造原理 中心線は、 パラボリックSAR インジケーターの単純移動平均 (SMA) です。 上バンドと下バンド は同じ移動平均ですが、数標準偏差だけシフトしています。SARのトレンドが変化すると、バンドは拡大します。 設定 ステップ （ステップ）—パラボリックSAR指標と同様に設定。値は0.01～0.2 マックスステップ （最大） -パラボリックSAR指標と同様に設定してください。値は0.1～0.2です。 B（期間） —平均線の計算に使用する期間の数を示します。デフォルト値は16ですが、長期的なトレンド分析の場合は40～60に設定できます。 OTKL（偏差係数 ） – バンドの幅を決定します。標準値は2ですが、6が使用される場合もあります。これにより、トレンドの最高値または最低値を特定できます。 応用 フラット- 上部と下部の線はフラットの境界を示します
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
インディケータ
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Channel Tracker Simple MTF v2
Fernando Ribeiro
インディケータ
Níveis de suporte ou resistência formados quando a ação do preço de um mercado reverte e muda de direção, deixando para trás um pico ou vale (ponto de oscilação) no mercado. Os níveis de suporte e resistência podem criar faixas de negociação. O indicador identifica High e Low com base no Período. Características principais Um conceito chave da análise técnica é que quando um nível de resistência ou suporte é quebrado, seu papel é invertido. Se o preço cair abaixo de um nível de suporte, esse n
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Market Trend Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
インディケータ
Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets. The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending e
FVG Indicator MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
インディケータ
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks   Bullish   and   Bearish FVGs   with   clear, precise trendlines , giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Two Trendlines per FVG : Clearly marks the   top and bottom   of each FVG zone for easy identification. No Rays : Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart. Customizable Colors : Personal
Market Overview MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドに逆らった取引はもうやめましょう！ 正確でタイムリーな情報を重視する真剣なトレーダーのために綿密に設計された当社のインジケーターは、28の主要ペアを非常にシンプルな方法で俯瞰することができます。このツールは、人気、強気または弱気のトレンドの強さ、買い手と売り手の割合/ MT5 バージョンに基づいて通貨ペアをランク付けすることができます。 特徴 リアルタイムのトレンド強度： 各通貨ペアのトレンドの強さを正確に評価し、取引機会を特定するための確かなガイドを提供します。 買い手と売り手の分析： 各ペアの買い手と売り手の強さランキングにより、市場のダイナミクスを即座に把握し、重要な動きを予測することができます。 トレーダーの関心： 各通貨ペアのトレーダーの関心と活動に関するデータにアクセスし、新たなトレンドと潜在的な転換点をよりよく理解するのに役立ちます。 直感的でカスタマイズ可能なダッシュボード： 当社の使いやすいダッシュボードは、お客様の好みに合わせて表示をカスタマイズすることができ、一目で関連情報を得ることができます。 リアルタイム更新： リアルタイム更新により、市場の
Volume solution
Mikhail Bilan
5 (1)
インディケータ
Volume, momentum, and market strength are key indications that price is about to move in a certain direction. The Volume-solution indicator is one indicator which can help traders objectively classify a momentum type of trade setup as one having volume and strength or not. What is the Volume-solution Indicator? The Trading Volume indicator is a custom technical indicator which works somewhat like a market sentiment indicator. It indicates the strength of the bulls and the bears of the market. Wh
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
インディケータ
Last 50 Pips インジケーターは、最近の価格動向に基づいて買いと売りのチャンスを素早く特定するために設計されています。直近のローソク足の価格変動を測定し、価格が方向を変える可能性がある瞬間を黄色で強調表示します。 買いシグナル： インジケーターが 赤 から 黄色 に変わったとき、 買い ポジションを開く必要があります。これは、下降トレンドから上昇トレンドへの転換を示唆します。簡単さを確認するために画像をご覧ください。 売りシグナル： インジケーターが 緑 から 黄色 に変わったとき、 売り ポジションを開く必要があります。これは、上昇トレンドから下降トレンドへの転換を示唆します。 アラート： インジケーターはまた、音声、メール、またはプッシュ通知を通じてリアルタイムアラートを受け取るオプションを含んでおり、ユーザーがどのデバイスからでも迅速にチャートの新しいシグナルに反応できるようにします。 ご質問があれば、お気軽にご連絡ください :)
Zones Supply and Demand mt4
Jose Antonio Rojas Amaricua
インディケータ
Indicator Title:   Supply and Demand Zones Short Description: This indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically identifies and draws supply and demand zones on the price chart, providing key visual information for trading decisions. Based on the analysis of price action and candle structure, the indicator highlights areas where the price is likely to react. Detailed Description: The Supply and Demand Zones indicator analyzes price history to identify specific candlestick patterns that suggest the pr
Smart Linear Regression
Suvashish Halder
インディケータ
The Smart Linear Regression indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124894/ Overview: The Smart Linear Regression Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regression c
PZ Wolfe Waves
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
インディケータ
Wolfe Wavesは、すべての金融市場に存在する自然に発生する取引パターンであり、均衡価格への戦いを表しています。これらのパターンは、短期および長期の時間枠で発生する可能性があり、現在の最も信頼性の高い予測反転パターンの1つであり、通常は強い長期の価格変動に先行します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] クリアな取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します インジケーターはパターンとブレイクアウト矢印を同時に描画し、インジケーターが展開するときにパターンが再描画されないようにします。ただし、エントリのブレイクアウトが何度も発生し、インジケータが再描画される場合、あまり頻繁にではなく控えめに再描画される可能性があります。インジケータは非バックペインティングです。 オオカミの定義 ウルフ波には、次の特性が必要です。 （ 例を見るにはここをクリック ） ウェーブ
Fluctuate Intensity
Yonggang Shang
インディケータ
This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cycles. Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use. Notice: This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and u
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
インディケータ
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
DoubleSuperTrend WTC
Stefano Cocconi
インディケータ
Check My Other Products Contact me to discover all my services  This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend. With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments. I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
インディケータ
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Bermaui Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.97 (68)
インディケータ
Bermaui Bands（BB）は、レンジとトレンドの価格変動をフィルタリングするのに役立つテクニカル分析ツールです。この指標の背後にある考え方は、次のステップで説明できます。 標準偏差を0〜100の間で移動するオシレーターとして計算します。これをBermaui偏差パーセント（BD％）と名付けます。 「BD％」がゼロに近い場合、ボラティリティは極端になります。さらに、「BD％」が100に近い場合、ボラティリティは非常に低くなります。 ボラティリティが高いということは、トレンド市場の可能性が高いことを意味し、ボラティリティが低いということは、横向きまたはレンジング市場を意味します。 標準偏差はSMAに基づいて計算されるため、中央の線は単純移動平均（SMA）です。 計算で同じバー数の単純移動平均に「BD％」を追加して、アッパーベルマウイバンドを取得します。 計算で同じ数のバーを使用した単純な移動平均から「BD％」を減算して、Lower BermauiBandsを取得します。 重要な情報 Bermaui Bandsユーザーズマニュアル： https：//www.mql5.com/en/bl
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
インディケータ
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Win rate signal Accelerator Oscillator
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
インディケータ
勝率計算システムが搭載されているインジケーター 【インジケーターの特徴】 このインジケーターは通常のテクニカル分析をサインシグナルで直感的に分かりやすく確認することができます。 また、現在のパラメーターが適切かを勝率を確認することでき、さらには、勝率が低い場合はサインを出さないという自動勝率判定システムが付いています。 これにより無駄なエントリーを減らし、勝率が高い時にだけエントリーすることができます。 【重要説明】 ・リペイント一切しません。1分足～週足まで使用可能です。 ・通貨制限はしていません。全通貨利用可能です。 ・勝率を計算することができます。 ・事前決定した勝率以上の時にだけシグナルを出すことができます。 ・負荷軽減対策済み！長期運用や9通貨同時運用可能です。 ・有名なインジケーターのため、サインを見ながら勉強も可能です。 ・デバッグ対応済み（不具合等デバッカーによる検証済み） 【Accelerator Oscillator 矢印サインのご説明】 アクセラレーター・オシレーターは、市場のトレンド相場とその強さを測定する指標で、市場の変動を示すオシレーター形式で表示さ
Supply and Demand Professional
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
インディケータ
Supply and Demand Professional is a powerful tool suited for advanced traders! Easily see levels of supply and demand (or support and resistance) as they develop. *This is a NON-repainting indicator* How this can help you? Levels can be used for stop loss and take profit targets Automatically  identifying key levels in the market  Spotting market imbalances Better entry levels and timing of trades Volume analysis Understanding market sentiment Predicting price movements Risk management Trend co
AAA ZigzagFibo PRO EX
Tomoya Kumagai
インディケータ
【期間限定50%OFF】通常$79.99、今なら$39.99 AAA ZigZagFibo PRO EXは、MT4で過去の高値安値を記憶し、任意の区間にフィボナッチリトレースメント（Fibonacci Retracement）/エクステンション（Fibonacci Extension）を描画する革新的なインジケーターです。 チャート上のコントロールパネルから42個のフィボナッチセグメントをリアルタイム制御。パラメータウィンドウを開かずに、フィボナッチモードの切替、セグメント選択、時間軸変更をワンクリックで実行できます。 3つのZigZag期間設定（波の大きさを制御） 3種類のZigZag期間設定を搭載。 1. Short（期間8） 直近8本の高値安値で細かい波を検出。 スキャルピングや短期トレード向け。 2. Medium（期間21） 21本で中期的な波を検出。 デイトレードやスイングトレードの基本設定。 3. Long（期間34） 34本で
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Scalping Channel System
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
インジケーター名: Scalping Channel System 説明: Scalping Channel System インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを分析し、潜在的なエントリーポイントを特定するための強力なツールです。トレーダーの利便性を高めるために設計されており、市場を常に監視する必要性を最小限に抑えます。トレードシグナルが発生すると、PUSH通知およびEMAIL通知を送信し、トレーダーが常に画面の前にいる必要がないようにしています。 インジケーターの利点: 視覚的に分かりやすい矢印シグナル。 古典的なトレンドフォロー手法と短期トレードシグナルの組み合わせ。 再描画なしで、ローソク足確定後の誤ったシグナルを防止。 柔軟な設定で、様々なトレードスタイルに対応。 PUSH通知およびEMAIL通知の受信が可能。 矢印の近くにトレーリングストップの設定位置を示すラインを表示。 Scalping Channel Systemのスキャルピング戦略: 時間足: M5 または M15 を使用して最適なスキャルピングを実行。 エントリーポイント: 買いシグナル: 青色の矢印が表示され、ローソク
Stochastic Oscillator Crossing Levels Alerts Serie
Boris Armenteros
インディケータ
This indicator triggers an alert for one of the most popular methods used in Stochastic Oscillator. This is as follow: a buying alert when the Oscillator (either MAIN [%K] or SIGNAL [%D]) falls below a specific level (e.g., 20) and then rises above that level. a selling alert when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., 80) and then falls below that level. Note: this tool was developed based on the code of Stochastic Oscillator indicator included by default in MetaTrader 4 terminal F
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
インディケータ
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
インディケータ
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade 【発売記念】今だけ「特別価格」で解禁！ 大型アップデートを記念して、現在「期間限定セール」を実施中です。この強力な武器を最安値で手に入れられるのは今だけ。通常価格に戻ってしまう前に、このチャンスを確実に掴んでください。 ～チャート監視の「完全自動化」。たった1枚で、全市場を攻略せよ～ まだ、チャート監視で消耗しているのですか？ 「チャンスを待つ」のは、もう人間の仕事ではありません。 複数モニターを行ったり来たり… 目を離した隙にトレンド発生… 後から消えるサインに翻弄される… そんな**「アナログで非効率なトレード」**は今日で卒業です。 SHOGUN Trade は、あなたの代わりに24時間365日、全通貨ペアの動向を監視し続ける「自動追尾スキャンシステム」。 あなたがすべきことは、アラートが鳴った時にチャートを開き、**「優位性の高い局面」**でエントリーボタンを押すだけ。それ以外の時間は、人生を楽しむために使ってください。 【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
インディケータ
ゴールドラッシュ・トレンド・アロー・シグナル ゴールドラッシュ・トレンド・アロー・シグナル 指標は、XAU/USDにおける高速・短期スキャルパー向けに最適化された、正確でリアルタイムのトレンド分析を提供します。 1分足専用に設計されたこのツールは、明確なエントリーポイントを示す方向矢印を表示し、スキャルパーが変動の激しい市場状況でも自信を持って取引できるよう支援します。 この指標は、PRIMARY（主要）とSECONDARY（補助）のアラート矢印で構成されています。PRIMARYシグナルは、トレンドの方向転換を示す白と黒の方向矢印であり、SECONDARYシグナルは、PRIMARY矢印が示す方向を確認し、潜在的なエントリーポイントを示す青と赤の矢印です。 注意：トレンド方向の変化後にPRIMARYアラート矢印が1つだけ表示される場合、複数のSECONDARY青/赤矢印が表示される点に注意が必要です。SECONDARYシグナルは、シグナル基準を満たす任意のローソク足後に表示されます。したがって、長期的なトレンド移動の場合、画面に多くのSECONDARY矢印が表示されます（添付の
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
インディケータ
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Liquidity shock detector
Gabor Bocsak
インディケータ
流動性ショック検出機能（XAUUSD 1分足版） ======================================================= 概要： ----------------------------------- 急激な価格変動によって生じた機関投資家の流動性ゾーンを検出し、複数時間枠のトレンド分析を提供します。 詳細： ------------------ 流動性ショック検出機能は、機関投資家の活動を示唆する重要な価格変動を識別します。大規模な市場参加者がポジションを保有または決済すると、価格が頻繁に再訪する流動性ゾーンが形成されます。このインジケーターはこれらのゾーンを自動的に検出し、複数時間枠にわたるリアルタイムのトレンド分析を提供します。 仕組み このインジケーターは、価格の変動速度とローソク足のサイズを監視し、急激な変動を検出します。大きな変動が発生すると、検証期間によってゾーンが維持されているかどうかを確認します。検証済みのゾーンはチャート上に表示され、ゾーンの強さと方向を明確に示すマーカーが視覚的に表示されます。 主な機能 -
MBS Trend Flow
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO は、市場の方向を表示するリペイントなしのインジケーターです。トレンドの反転だけでなく、大口市場参加者の初回および再エントリーを特定します。チャート上の BOS マークは、実際のトレンド転換と上位タイムフレームの重要なレベルを示します。データはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 戦略例を含む詳細な PDF ガイド は、プライベートメッセージでリクエストして受け取ることができます。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW ― トレンド波動と実際のトレンド転換。これは大口参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL ― トレンド方向にローソク足を着色します。大口プレイヤーのエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS ― 強さが未確定な参加者のエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL ― 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーはストップロス調整の参考として使用
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
インディケータ
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信