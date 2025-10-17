Cumulative Delta Volume Indicator for MT5

5

Cumulative Delta Volume Indicator for MT5 (CDV Indicator for MT5)

Volume-Based Market Sentiment and Trend Strength Indicator

The Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) indicator analyzes the balance between buying and selling volume to reveal the underlying market sentiment.
By accumulating the difference between upward and downward volume, it shows whether buyers or sellers are in control and helps traders confirm the strength or weakness of a trend.

This tool provides both candle-based visualization and a line-based cumulative delta chart, allowing traders to view shifts in order flow with clarity. It can optionally use Heikin Ashi candles for smoother interpretation and includes SMA and EMA overlays for trend confirmation.

How It Works

  1. Volume Delta Calculation

    • For each bar, the indicator estimates how much of the volume belongs to buying or selling activity.

    • The delta is the difference between bullish and bearish volume components.

  2. Cumulative Summation

    • These deltas are accumulated over time to display a continuous measure of buying or selling pressure.

    • A rising CDV line indicates dominant buying; a falling CDV line shows selling dominance.

  3. Visualization Options

    • Choose between Candle or Line display modes.

    • Enable Heikin Ashi smoothing for reduced noise and cleaner signals.

    • Add moving averages (SMA/EMA) for trend direction and dynamic support/resistance context.

Key Features

  • Dual display modes: Candle or Line view

  • Optional Heikin Ashi smoothing for trend clarity

  • Configurable SMA and EMA overlays

  • Fully adjustable candle and line color schemes

  • Works across all markets and timeframes

Usage Guidelines

  • A rising CDV suggests strong buying interest and potential continuation in an uptrend.

  • A falling CDV indicates selling dominance and possible trend reversal or continuation downward.

  • Use CDV together with price action and volume profile analysis to confirm institutional activity or divergence signals.

Inputs Overview

  • Style: Choose between Candle or Line mode

  • Heikin Ashi Candles: Optional smoothing of CDV candles

  • SMA/EMA Settings: Adjustable periods and colors for overlay trend indicators

  • Color Settings: Customize candle body, border, and wick colors

Summary

The Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) indicator provides a comprehensive view of market volume dynamics by tracking the cumulative difference between buy and sell pressure.
It helps traders identify shifts in market control, validate trends, and detect early divergences between price and volume behavior.


レビュー
MatyasK2
584
MatyasK2 2025.10.18 19:35 
 

Excellent job! This is the very first CDV that I can use not only for manual trading, but also for algo. And as a bonus, Mohammad is a very responsive creator who is willing to implement your idea when it makes sense. And at lightning speed. I give 6 stars !

