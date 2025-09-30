Cool Martingale Pro EA

Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading

Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).
The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments.

🔹 Key Features

  • Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier

  • Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points, trading hours, and more

  • Early Take Profit and averaging system for faster profit locking

  • Margin protection and drawdown control

  • Telegram notifications to stay updated anywhere

  • On-chart panel for convenient monitoring and parameter editing

🔹 How It Works

  • Simply attach the EA to the chart of your preferred trading symbol

  • The EA will manage Buy/Sell orders according to your configured settings

  • Works best on high-liquidity instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs

🔹 Rent Plans

  • $100 / 1 month

  • $250 / 3 months

  • $500 / 6 months

  • $900 / 12 months

Cool Martingale EA is designed for traders who prefer consistent results with controlled risk.
Please test on demo before live trading and adjust inputs according to your balance and risk appetite.


おすすめのプロダクト
Wave Seeker
Gilbert Angoya Musakala
エキスパート
CAUTION: Wave Seeker operates optimally only on live market data. Due to its highly advanced integration with real-time APIs and AI-driven logic, traditional strategy testing may not accurately represent its real-world functionality or results. Introducing Wave Seeker — The Pinnacle of Intelligent Market Insight Step into a new frontier of trading innovation with Wave Seeker , a groundbreaking expert advisor engineered with precision, driven by deep-market understanding, and tailored for serious
Milioron mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
エキスパート
The   Milioron   robot, developed for the Forex market, has significant flexibility and offers many mechanisms for maintaining a series of orders. It allows traders to automate and optimize their trading using built-in strategies and risk management approaches. Some of the main features and capabilities of the Milioron robot include: 1. **Flexibility of settings**: The robot provides traders with a wide range of parameters and settings that can be adapted to specific trading strategies and tr
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
エキスパート
稼ぎと研究のためのツール。 トレーディングシグナルと戦略の中核は、価格予測パターンを形成するための著者のアルゴリズムに基づいています。どんな楽器にも使えます！ MA「九尾の狐」に基づく制御システムが追加され、市場、機器、および作業期間に合わせて信号を可能な限り正確に更新および調整します。 対象：すべての市場のすべての商品（例外があります）。 対象者：ヘッジファンド、ファンドおよび資産運用会社、投資運用会社、投機家、投資家および利害関係者。 .................................................................................................................................................................................
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
エキスパート
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
エキスパート
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
エキスパート
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Yugen MT5
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long positi
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
エキスパート
「2 人の専門アドバイザー、1 つの価格: あなたの成功を促進します!」ブレント オイル スキャルピング エキスパート + ブレント オイル スインギー エキスパートを 1 つのエキスパート アドバイザーで統合   Live signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 最終価格: 5000 $  現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1120  $ ブレント石油へようこそ Brent Oil のエキスパート アドバイザーは、正確かつ機敏に、不安定なエネルギー市場をマスターできるように設計された強力な企業です。ブレント石油は単なるシステムではありません。それはあなたの戦略的パートナーであり、市場の動きに適応して勝利を収める戦略を展開するように設計されています。 スキャルピング手法で市場の素早い動きを利用したい場合でも、スイングトレードの慎重なアプローチを好む場合でも、ブレントオイルはあなたをカバーします。その高度なアルゴリズムは市場の傾向を分析し、利益の最大化とリスクの最小化を目的とした取引を実行します。 主な特徴: 高
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
エキスパート
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
エキスパート
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
エキスパート
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
エキスパート
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
OborPawaiV75Net
Suharmoko
エキスパート
This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. OborPawaiV75Net Ea is for Netting Account, this is another version oborpawai75 use for netting. start with 0.01 lot with Recommended 1000 or more deposit, Recommended only with target profit, use on your best moment on best your analytic skill, this bot not work in random moment. This Ea not tested in real account, but if this bot useful for
The star AI eurusd
Encho Enev
エキスパート
The Star AI EURUSD – Precision Expert Advisor Powered by GPT I proudly present The Star AI EURUSD , my latest Expert Advisor, developed through in-depth analysis and artificial intelligence integration. This EA is specifically designed for the EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, currency pair, ensuring hi gh performance in complex decision-making by leveraging the power of GPT-based forecasting and risk assessment. Built for serious traders who demand institutional-grade AI. Direct access to advanced model
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
エキスパート
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Strong mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
2 (1)
エキスパート
Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to
Gold Momentum Master
Norapan Tonphim
ユーティリティ
Gold Momentum Master  Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1) Overview Gold Momentum Master  is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe , focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades. The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading. Strategy Concept The strategy combines momentum detection with volatil
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Gold Surge AI
Dominic Dufort
エキスパート
Gold Surge AI – Buy-Only EA for XAU/USD OPTIMIZATION MADE FOR THE  VTMARKETS BROKER!!! Precision auto-trading with trend logic, hybrid stop loss and intelligent risk management Launch Price: 149 USD (for a limited time) What is Gold Surge AI? Gold Surge AI is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 5. It trades bullish momentum using a multi-timeframe strategy and conservative risk logic suitable for prop firm trading and long-term consistency.
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
エキスパート
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
エキスパート
BTC AURA – インテリジェント MT5 ロボット BTC AURA は、 BTCUSD の取引を自動化するために開発された高度な取引システムであり、 リバース・マーチンゲール戦略 をベースにしたインテリジェントな調整機能を備えています。 このロボットは、市場のブレイクアウトや反転を捉え、戦略的にエントリーとロットサイズを管理し、時間フィルター、曜日制御、ビジュアルパネルを搭載しています。 これにより、手動操作なしでビットコインのボラティリティに自動参加でき、 ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、最大ドローダウン (MaxDD%) による完全な保護を維持できます。 価格とライセンス 無制限使用: 598 USD 1か月レンタル: 79 USD 3か月レンタル: 199 USD 6か月レンタル: 319 USD 1年レンタル: 449 USD 必要条件 最低入金額: 2000 USD (初期ロット 0.01 ごと) プラットフォーム: MetaTrader 5 推奨ペア: BTCUSD タイムフレーム: H1 推奨レバレッジ: 1:100 ～ 1:500 対応口座タイプ:
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Metool Trading
Tran Van Luc
エキスパート
Trading algorithm : Place virtual orders. After reaching a certain number of virtual orders, a real order will be placed. The total profit of the buy or sell order chain will be closed together. Default parameters work best for the AUDCAD currency pair, please only use default parameters for this currency pair. Volume mode : Please use the default Mode 1. Parameters can be adjusted to suit other currency pairs, this may be risky, you should consider it before using it. See the attached backtest
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
エキスパート
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
エキスパート
シドニーは、人工知能を従来のテクニカル分析と組み合わせて使用し、 GBPUSDと USDJPYの シンボルの将来の市場の動きを予測する複雑で新しいアルゴリズムです。このExpert Advisorは、テクニカル分析指標からのデータを使用して訓練されたリカレントニューラルネットワーク、特にLong-Short-Term-Memoryセルを使用します。この方法によって、EAは将来の値動きに最も関連する指標を学習し、それに基づいて行動することができるのです。さらに、LSTMネットワークは、短期と長期の両方の履歴データを考慮することができるため、時系列分析に特に適しています。 注：本商品は 限定紹介 商品です：このEAを現在の価格で販売するのは、 10本中1本 のみです。次の価格： 799ドル このEAの価格は、このシステムで取引するユーザーを限定するために、着実に値上げされる予定です。 ライブ信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 重要： 追加情報および特典を受け取るには、製品購入後、PMを通じて直接ご連絡ください。 メカニクス このExp
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
ユーティリティ
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
ユーティリティ
私は連星の利用に対するその商用戦略をMT5で自動化しました、そして、我々のMt5BridgeBinaryで、私はそのBinary口座に命令を送りました、そして、私は以下をリストします：簡単なもののこの方法を操作し始めてください！ 専門家のアドバイザーは、頑健さテストを最適化して、認識するために、作るのが簡単です;また、テストでは、その長期の収益性（我々がその最高の戦略をBinaryに接続するためにMt5BridgeBinaryをつくった理由です）を、我々は推定することができます。 特徴： - それは、私が望んだくらい多くの戦略を使用することができます。（専門家のアドバイザー）。 - 彼は、更なるプログラムを必要としません。 - 時間枠を輸入することなく、我々のEAを囲んでください。 - それは、すべての開いた活動を視覚化することができます。 - 彼だけは、すべての命令を受けるために1つのグラフだけの中で我々のEAを実行する必要があります。 - 我々のEAが働くように、それは複雑な構成を必要としません。 入場パラメータ： - メール：電子メールは、Binaryのその報告に関するも
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
ユーティリティ
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
ユーティリティ
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
ユーティリティ
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
ユーティリティ
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
ユーティリティ
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
ユーティリティ
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
ユーティリティ
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
ユーティリティ
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
ユーティリティ
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
ユーティリティ
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
ユーティリティ
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
ユーティリティ
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
US SP 500 Scalper Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
ユーティリティ
GOLD robot4trade（FTMO対応エディション）v1.5 Robot4Trade.com 提供｜AI強化・チャレンジ対応 概要 Advanced Forex EAは、FTMO、MyForexFundsなどのプロップファームの要件に完全対応した、次世代型の高性能・安定型アルゴリズム自動売買ツールです。 このEAは、信頼性の高い古典的インジケーター（MA、RSI、ATR）を現代的なリスク管理・資金保護と組み合わせ、日次ドローダウン監視、進化型エントリーロジック、リアルタイム統計ダッシュボードなどを搭載しています。 デモチャレンジでも、実際の資金運用でも—このEAはあなたのオールインワン自動売買ソリューションです。 ️ ストラテジーロジック 移動平均クロスオーバー（高速SMA＆低速SMA） RSIフィルター：買われすぎ／売られすぎゾーンでのエントリーを回避 ATRベースのSL/TP：市場のボラティリティに自動対応 固定またはリスクベースのロットサイズ設定 ステップ距離とマルチプライヤー：価格が一定以上動いたときのみ再エントリー、ロットは段階的に増加 時間フィル
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Prop Firm Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal. This Panel offers an   Economic Calendar Strategy   with twenty Countries such as   Europe, United-States, Canada , United-Kingdom, China , France, G
FoxForex Management Smart Version MT5
Mohammad Rashid Aeinimehr
ユーティリティ
Risk management settings Automatic lot size calculation based on risk Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop) Risk-free open positions Open new trades with TP and SL from previous open trades Close all open trades with one click Setting to close open positions based on Sell or Buy positions Save 50% and 80% of open trades' profit Find supply and demand zones and update them automatically in real-time
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
ユーティリティ
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
ユーティリティ
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
GBPUSD indicator
Shoxjaxon Muzaffarov
ユーティリティ
GBPUSD indicator.mq5 – Smart Signal Arrow Indicator Mark.mq5 is a professional-grade, fully autonomous signal indicator designed for serious traders who want visual, consistent trade signals with smart logic and advanced filtering. Built for GBPUSD M15 , it generates Buy , Sell , Buy Stop , and Sell Stop signals using a custom combination of Alligator (Lips) , RSI , DEMA , and DeMarker indicators — and it even writes signal data to a .csv file for automation or external trade management. K
Trade Hub MT5
Oleksii Romanov
ユーティリティ
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
Bitcoin vs US Dollar panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This panel is designed for the BTC/USD pair. It offers a comprehensive and fully automated trading solution with optional money management controls. The application is an automated panel that operates in the strategy tester and includes a built-in indicator at the bottom of the interface.   Additional features include Martingale strategy and range sequence detection, which help users anticipate future price movements and receive alerts.   The panel also provides a reverse
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
EUR Vs US Dollar Panel for Scalping Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for EURUSD pair. It offers an ultimate and complete trading tools with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate futu
Fully Spike Escaper Automated Robot
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities as  Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage , it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users   to notify and t
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信