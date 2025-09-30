Cool Martingale Pro EA

Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading

Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments.

🔹 Key Features

Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier

Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points, trading hours, and more

Early Take Profit and averaging system for faster profit locking

Margin protection and drawdown control

Telegram notifications to stay updated anywhere

On-chart panel for convenient monitoring and parameter editing

🔹 How It Works

Simply attach the EA to the chart of your preferred trading symbol

The EA will manage Buy/Sell orders according to your configured settings

Works best on high-liquidity instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs

🔹 Rent Plans

$100 / 1 month

$250 / 3 months

$500 / 6 months

$900 / 12 months

Cool Martingale EA is designed for traders who prefer consistent results with controlled risk.

Please test on demo before live trading and adjust inputs according to your balance and risk appetite.