Trade Signal Indicator 5

🚀 ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR - Professional Trading Signals! 

CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME

🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY?

✅ NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS!

  • 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear
  • ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should
  • PERFECT PRECISION - Best O

✅ INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY

  • CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals
  • STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL signals
  • CLEAN CHART INTERFACE - No messy lines or confusing indicators

✅ TRIPLE ALERT SYSTEM - NEVER MISS A TRADE!

  • 🔔 POPUP ALERTS - Instant screen notifications
  • 📧 EMAIL ALERTS - Get signals sent directly to your inbox
  • 📱 PUSH NOTIFICATIONS - Mobile alerts wherever you are

💎 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES THAT SEPARATE WINNERS FROM LOSERS

🧠 INTELLIGENT SIGNAL GENERATION

  • Advanced Mathematical Algorithm for precise signal detection
  • Optimized Parameters for balanced sensitivity and accuracy
  • Timeframe Compatible - Works Best on 1hr time frame but all chart periods
  • Scientifically Designed for various market conditions

🎨 PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION

  • Arrow (Buy) | Arrow (Sell)
  • Auto-adjusts for ALL broker digit formats (3, 4, 5 digits)
  • Perfectly positioned arrows - Buy below lows, Sell above highs

🛡️ BULLETPROOF RELIABILITY

  • Zero Lag Technology - Signals appear on closed bars only
  • Memory Protection - Prevents duplicate alerts
  • Error-Free Operation - Built-in safety checks and validations

🏆 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR

💪 PROFESSIONAL PERFORMANCE

  • Identifies Potential Reversal Points at key market levels
  • Reduces Market Noise with advanced signal filtering
  • Works on ALL Timeframes - M1 to MN1
  • Compatible with ALL Currency Pairs and instruments

🚀 INSTANT SETUP & USE

  • One-Click Installation - No complex configuration
  • Plug & Play Ready - Start trading immediately
  • Beginner Friendly - Clear visual signals anyone can follow
  • Professional Grade - Trusted by experienced traders

📊 COMPLETE SIGNAL SOLUTION

  • Entry Points - Clear buy/sell arrow signals
  • Visual Clarity - Easy-to-read chart indicators
  • Alert Integration - Multiple notification options
  • Historical Analysis - Review past signals for strategy development

🎯 PERFECT FOR:

✅ Day Traders seeking clear entry signals
✅ Swing Traders looking for reversal indicators
✅ Active Traders who need instant signal confirmation
✅ Beginners wanting simple, visual trading signals
✅ Professionals requiring reliable, non-repainting indicators

    💬 DEVELOPER SUPPORT & CONTACT

    Created by: BUKOLA OMOLOLA ADESINA
    WhatsApp: +2349131796340
    Telegram: @Abiol_a
    Professional Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bukola14

      ⏰ LIMITED TIME OFFER - ACT NOW!

      🚨 ENHANCE YOUR TRADING ANALYSIS!

      Every moment you delay is a potential signal missed. While you're reading this, other traders are already using this indicator to:

      • ✅ Identify trending opportunities before they develop
      • ✅ Avoid false signals that can disrupt analysis
      • ✅ Time entries effectively for better trade management
      • ✅ Trade with confidence knowing they have reliable signals

      💎 ENHANCE YOUR TRADING ANALYSIS TODAY

      This isn't just another indicator - it's your ANALYTICAL ADVANTAGE in the markets. Join traders who:

      • Never miss important signals
      • Trade with clear direction
      • Reduce emotional decisions
      • Improve their market analysis

      🔥 YOUR ENHANCED ANALYSIS STARTS HERE!

      Don't let another day pass missing clear trading signals. The market rewards those who have the right tools for analysis. Join traders who've already enhanced their market analysis with this precision indicator.

      🚀 PURCHASE NOW AND START ANALYZING WITH CLARITY! 🚀

      © 2024 BUKOLA OMOLOLA ADESINA. Professional Trading Indicator. All Rights Reserved.


      Produtos recomendados
      IVolX 2 DPOC mt5
      Denis Chebatarev
      Indicadores
      Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
      News Clock
      Victor Klenov
      Indicadores
      The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
      RSI Arrows Profesional
      Magdalena Estefania Colonna
      Indicadores
      RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
      Rejection Block
      Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
      FREE
      MTF Levels And Moving Averages
      Arinze Michael Ejike
      Indicadores
      MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
      MarketMagnet
      Kelly Adediran Raymond
      Indicadores
      Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
      Contraction And Expansion
      Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
      Indicadores
      The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115564 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool designed to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations in financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator helps traders spot significant price movements that often accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for stra
      FREE
      Visual Trend Reversals
      Oleksii Ferbei
      Indicadores
      Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
      Skiey
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      Indicadores
      Skiey - Indicator of easy solutions! Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, this method also emphasizes the measurement of each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also mor
      Limitless MT5
      Dmitriy Kashevich
      Indicadores
      Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
      My PVSR
      Ashok Kumar Singha
      Indicadores
      My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
      HTF Power of Three ICT
      Antonio Molinaro
      Indicadores
      HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT5 Indicator Overview The HTF Power of Three indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campaign
      Fast Directional Indicator System
      VÜqar Famİl Qanbarov
      Indicadores
      FDIS v1.08 is a multi-layered trend and signal indicator designed to offer precise insight into market direction, volatility, and momentum. Combining the power of RSI smoothing, volatility bands, and signal cross alerts, FDIS helps traders make faster and more informed decisions. Core Features: Green Line : Smoothed RSI (RSI Price Line) Red Line : Trade Signal Line Orange Line : Market Base Line (dynamic support/resistance) Blue Bands : Volatility Zones (standard deviation-based) Mu
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
      Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
      Noiros Tech
      Indicadores
      CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
      Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
      SHEHZADA BEHRAM
      Indicadores
      Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
      King Binary Forex Dashboard
      Md Meraz Mahmud
      Indicadores
      Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
      Plasma Trend
      Sabina Fik
      Indicadores
      The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
      WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      Indicadores
      Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
      Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
      Majeed Odubela
      Indicadores
      SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
      Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
      Md Meraz Mahmud
      Indicadores
      Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
      Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
      LEE SAMSON
      Indicadores
      Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
      Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      Indicadores
      KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
      Break Retest
      Ongkysetiawan
      Indicadores
      BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
      Xtrade Trend Detector
      Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
      Indicadores
      Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
      CrossMaster PRO
      Abderrahmane Benali
      Indicadores
      CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
      News Tracker Trend Bands
      Sahib Ul Ahsan
      Indicadores
      Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
      Market session with fibonacci
      Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
      Indicadores
      Este indicador é o indicador mais comum que utilizamos todos os dias, incluindo as nossas estratégias mais utilizadas, ICT e SMC, limites de stop loss e limites de liquidez que ocorrem nos horários de abertura e fecho das bolsas, bem como o volume de bolsas com Fibonacci e zoom in e out, e as ações mais comuns que deseja ver, como selecionar o movimento da bolsa que deseja ver e puxar Fibonacci, são indicadores totalmente automáticos que lhe permitem ver as ações mais comuns que deseja. Tenho 10
      BoS CHoCH Indicator
      Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
      Indicadores
      The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
      Arrow Trends
      Saad Janah
      Indicadores
      Arrow Trends – Clear Trade Entry Signals for MetaTrader 5 Arrow Trends is a professional arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide trade entry signals in the direction of the prevailing trend. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Arrow Trends helps you identify strong opportunities. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Once an arrow appears, it never disappears. Trend-Focused Entries: Signals align with the dominant market direction. Multi-Timeframe Ready: From 1-
      Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.96 (76)
      Indicadores
      Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      Indicadores
      ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (20)
      Indicadores
      Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      Indicadores
      PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
      Grabber System MT5
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.8 (20)
      Indicadores
      Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4 (14)
      Indicadores
      Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
      RelicusRoad Pro MT5
      Relicus LLC
      5 (24)
      Indicadores
      Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
      Berma Bands
      Muhammad Elbermawi
      5 (7)
      Indicadores
      O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
      Macroeconomic Analyzer
      DARIO GALLIONE
      Indicadores
      Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
      Matreshka
      Dimitr Trifonov
      5 (2)
      Indicadores
      Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
      Advanced Supply Demand MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.5 (14)
      Indicadores
      Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
      Trend Forecaster
      Alexey Minkov
      5 (7)
      Indicadores
      The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
      Quantum Trend Sniper
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.74 (53)
      Indicadores
      Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.47 (136)
      Indicadores
      Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
      SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
      Devie Arevalo Montemayor
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
      Gartley Hunter Multi
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (11)
      Indicadores
      Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
      Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do utilizador:   clique aqui Este é o p
      Shock Pullback
      Suleiman Alhawamdah
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
      Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
      Jingfeng Luo
      Indicadores
      AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (7)
      Indicadores
      Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Quantum Breakout PRO       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia de zona de fuga inovadora e dinâmica. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro e su
      MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
      Paul Geirnaerdt
      3 (4)
      Indicadores
      MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
      Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
      LEGEX LTD
      Indicadores
      DESCRIÇÃO ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) é o indicador que analisa o movimento do preço e identifica impulsos válidos, correções e SCOBs (Single Candle Order Block). É uma ferramenta poderosa que pode ser usada com qualquer tipo de análise técnica porque é flexível, informativa, fácil de usar e melhora substancialmente a consciência do trader sobre as zonas de interesse mais líquidas. CONFIGURAÇÕES Geral | Visuais Tema de cor — define o tema de cor do ICSM. SCOB | Visuais Mostrar S
      ARIScalping
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Indicadores
      ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
      Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Construído sobre novos algoritmos sub
      AriX
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (4)
      Indicadores
      AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
      Trend Flow PRO
      Aliaksandr Alferchyk
      Indicadores
      TREND FLOW PRO ajuda a identificar onde o mercado realmente muda de direção. O indicador destaca reversões de tendência e áreas onde os principais participantes do mercado voltam a entrar. As marcações BOS no gráfico representam mudanças reais de tendência e níveis-chave de timeframes superiores. Os dados do indicador não são redesenhados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento de cada candle. Principais elementos do indicador: BOS FLOW – ondas de tendência e mudanças reais de tendência. Repre
      Stargogs Spike Catcher
      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
      4.5 (8)
      Indicadores
      Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
      Royal Scalping Indicator M5
      Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
      5 (6)
      Indicadores
      Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
      ARICoins
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Indicadores
      ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
      TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
      Roman Podpora
      4.53 (19)
      Indicadores
      INSTRUÇÕES RUS  /  INSTRUÇÕES   ENG  /  Versão MT4 Principais funções: Exibe zonas ativas de vendedores e compradores! O indicador exibe todos os níveis/zonas de impulso iniciais corretos para compras e vendas. Quando esses níveis/zonas são ativados, onde a busca por pontos de entrada começa, os níveis mudam de cor e são preenchidos com cores específicas. Setas também aparecem para uma percepção mais intuitiva da situação. LOGIC AI - Exibição de zonas (círculos) para busca de pontos de entrada
      Mais do autor
      Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      Experts
      Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4 O Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4 é um Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido para o par de moedas GBPUSD. Ele combina a tendência com padrões de velas específicos para identificar negociações de alta probabilidade, alavancando um sistema inteligente de gerenciamento de risco para maximizar o potencial de lucro através do compounding (juros compostos) e estruturação estratégica de negociações. Aqui está um resumo das suas vantagens e recursos. Vantagens  * Maximização de L
      TemplateLoader
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      Utilitários
      Template Loader EA : Automate Your Chart Setup with Precision Automate chart template loading daily at your chosen time with Template Loader EA for MT4. Why Buy Template Loader? Template Loader is a must-have tool for traders who rely on specific chart setups for their strategies. Its straightforward design, reliable performance, and time-saving automation make it a valuable addition to any MT4 trading arsenal. Get started today and streamline your trading workflow! Full Description : Simplify Y
      Trade Signal Indicator4
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      Indicadores
      ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR MT4 - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL s
      Templateloader 5
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      Utilitários
      Template Loader : Automate Your Chart Setup with Precision Automate chart template loading daily at your chosen time with Template Loader  for MT5. Why Buy Template Loader? Template Loader is a must-have tool for traders who rely on specific chart setups for their strategies. Its straightforward design, reliable performance, and time-saving automation make it a valuable addition to any MT5 trading arsenal. Get started today and streamline your trading workflow! Full Description : Simplify Your T
      XTL Indicator
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      Indicadores
      The XTL Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator simplifies market analysis by visualizing the trend directly on your chart, painting the candles in different colors to indicate bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions. Are you interested in automating your trading strategy using this indicator? I can help! This indicator's code is already optimized for use in an Expert Advisor. Contact me to discuss turning this indicator into a fu
      Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      Indicadores
      PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
      Filtro:
      Sem comentários
      Responder ao comentário