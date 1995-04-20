Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart.

Alwinson Active Trades Info (MT4 Version) is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a real-time summary of your currently open trades—right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play.





Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version.





✨ Key Features:

Displays a list of all symbols with open positions in your trading account.

Shows the dominant position type (BUY or SELL) per symbol.

Calculates and displays the total number of positions and total lots .

Automatically updates every few seconds.

Neat text display directly on your chart—non-intrusive and easy to read.





🎯Perfect for traders who:

Manage multiple open positions across several pairs.

Use Correlation Trading or pair-comparison strategies.

Are hedging or running complex trade setups.

Need a quick overview of exposure without opening the Terminal.





📋 Example Output:

----------------------------------------------------

Active Trades Info -- www.ALWINSON.com

----------------------------------------------------

AUDUSD = 2 SELL positions -- Total Lot = 0.02

NZDUSD = 1 BUY positions -- Total Lot = 0.01

XAUUSD = 1 BUY positions -- Total Lot = 0.01





✅ Why You’ll Love It:

Quick and practical trade overview at a glance.

Useful for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

No chart clutter—just clean, structured info text.

Lightweight and optimized for fast execution.





Just drop it on one chart, and this indicator keeps you informed—always.

A small tool with a big impact for traders who care about smart position management.







