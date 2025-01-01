- MathProbabilityDensityNormal
MathCumulativeDistributionNormal
double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
パラメータ
x
[in] 確率変数の値
x[]
[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列
mu
[in] 分布の平均パラメータ （期待値）
sigma
[in] sigma parameter of the distribution （二乗平均平方根偏差）
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。tail=trueの場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。
log_mode
[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率密度の自然対数を計算する。
error_code
[out] エラーコードを取得するための変数
result[]
[out] 確率関数の値を取得するための配列