MathCumulativeDistributionNormal

確率変数xに対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double x,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double x,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

確率変数xに対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのdnorm()の類似体です。

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double& x[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double& x[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

パラメータ

x

[in] 確率変数の値

x[]

[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列

mu

[in] 分布の平均パラメータ （期待値）

sigma

[in] sigma parameter of the distribution （二乗平均平方根偏差）

tail

[in] 計算のフラグ。tail=trueの場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。

log_mode

[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率密度の自然対数を計算する。

error_code

[out] エラーコードを取得するための変数

result[]

[out] 確率関数の値を取得するための配列