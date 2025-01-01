ドキュメントセクション
MathCumulativeDistributionNormal

確率変数xに対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
  const double  x,             // 確率変数の値
  const double  mu,             // 期待値
  const double  sigma,         // 二乗平均平方根偏差
  const bool   tail,           // tail計算のフラグ
  const bool   log_mode,       // 値の対数を計算する
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

double  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
  const double  x,             // 確率変数の値
  const double  mu,             // 期待値
  const double  sigma,         // 二乗平均平方根偏差
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

確率変数xに対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのdnorm()の類似体です。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
  const double& x[],           // 確率変数の値を持つ配列
  const double  mu,             // 期待値
  const double  sigma,         // 二乗平均平方根偏差
  const bool   tail,           // tail計算のフラグ
  const bool   log_mode,       // 値の対数を計算する
  double&      result[]        // 確率関数の値の配列
  );

確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
  const double& x[],           // 確率変数の値を持つ配列
  const double  mu,             // 期待値
  const double  sigma,         // 二乗平均平方根偏差
  double&      result[]        // 確率関数の値の配列
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  確率変数の値

x[]

[in]  確率変数の値を持つ配列

mu

[in]  分布の平均パラメータ （期待値）

sigma

[in]  sigma parameter of the distribution （二乗平均平方根偏差）

tail

[in]  計算のフラグ。tail=trueの場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。

log_mode

[in]  値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率密度の自然対数を計算する。

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを取得するための変数

result[]

[out]  確率関数の値を取得するための配列