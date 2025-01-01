MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計正規分布MathMomentsNormal
- MathProbabilityDensityNormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionNormal
- MathQuantileNormal
- MathRandomNormal
- MathMomentsNormal
MathMomentsNormal
正規分布の最初の4次のモーメントの理論的数値を計算します。
|
double MathMomentsNormal(
パラメータ
mu
[in] 分布の平均パラメータ （期待値）
sigma
[in] sigma parameter of the distribution （二乗平均平方根偏差）
mean
[out] 平均値を取得するための変数
variance
[out] 分散を取得するための変数
skewness
[out] 歪みを取得するための変数
kurtosis
[out] 尖度を取得するための変数
error_code
[out] エラーコードを取得するための変数
戻り値
モーメントが正しく計算された場合はtrue、そうでない場合はfalseを返します。