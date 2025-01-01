ドキュメントセクション
MathMomentsNormal

正規分布の最初の4次のモーメントの理論的数値を計算します。

double  MathMomentsNormal(
  const double  mu,             // 期待値
  const double  sigma,         // 二乗平均平方根偏差
  double&      mean,           // 平均を表す変数
  double&      variance,       // 分散を表す変数  
  double&      skewness,       // 歪みを表す変数
  double&      kurtosis,       // 尖度を表す変数
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

パラメータ

mu

[in]  分布の平均パラメータ （期待値）

sigma

[in]  sigma parameter of the distribution （二乗平均平方根偏差）

mean

[out]  平均値を取得するための変数

variance

[out]  分散を取得するための変数

skewness

[out]  歪みを取得するための変数

kurtosis

[out]  尖度を取得するための変数

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを取得するための変数

戻り値

モーメントが正しく計算された場合はtrue、そうでない場合はfalseを返します。