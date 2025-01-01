MathMomentsNormal

正規分布の最初の4次のモーメントの理論的数値を計算します。

double MathMomentsNormal(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

パラメータ

mu

[in] 分布の平均パラメータ （期待値）

sigma

[in] sigma parameter of the distribution （二乗平均平方根偏差）

mean

[out] 平均値を取得するための変数

variance

[out] 分散を取得するための変数

skewness

[out] 歪みを取得するための変数

kurtosis

[out] 尖度を取得するための変数

error_code

[out] エラーコードを取得するための変数

戻り値

モーメントが正しく計算された場合はtrue、そうでない場合はfalseを返します。