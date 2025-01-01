- MathProbabilityDensityNormal
通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量x的正态分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的正态分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的dnorm()模拟。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
mu
[in] 分布的平均参数（期望值）。
sigma
[in] 分布的sigma参数（均方根偏差）。
tail
[in] 计算标识。如果tail=true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则返回概率密度的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 获得错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 获得概率函数值数组。