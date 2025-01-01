文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计正态分布MathCumulativeDistributionNormal 

MathCumulativeDistributionNormal

通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量x的正态分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
   const double  x,              // 随机变量值
   const double  mu,             // 期望值
   const double  sigma,          // 均方根偏差
   const bool    tail,           // tail计算标识
   const bool    log_mode,       // 计算数值对数
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
   const double  x,              // 随机变量值
   const double  mu,             // 期望值
   const double  sigma,          // 均方根偏差
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的正态分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的dnorm()模拟。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  mu,             // 期望值
   const double  sigma,          // 均方根偏差
   const bool    tail,           // tail计算标识
   const bool    log_mode,       // 计算数值对数
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的正态分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  mu,             // 期望值
   const double  sigma,          // 均方根偏差
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

参数

x

[in]  随机变量值。

x[]

[in]  随机变量值数组。

mu

[in]  分布的平均参数（期望值）。

sigma

[in]  分布的sigma参数（均方根偏差）。

tail

[in]  计算标识。如果tail=true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。

log_mode

[in]  计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则返回概率密度的自然对数。

error_code

[out]  获得错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  获得概率函数值数组。