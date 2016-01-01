ドキュメントセクション
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction

B1、B2、Sigma1、Sigma2パラメータを持つ2面ガウスメンバーシップ関数を実装するためのクラス。

説明

2面ガウスメンバーシップ関数は、ガウス分布を用いて形成されます。非対称メンバーシップ関数の設定が可能です。関数は滑らかで、定義領域全体に沿ってゼロ以外の値をとります。  

 

fuzzy_normcomb_function

下記はチャートをプロットするためのサンプルコードです。

宣言

  class CNormalCombinationMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

タイトル

  #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction

クラスメソッド

説明

B1

1番目のメンバーシップ関数の中心値を取得及び設定します。

B2

2番目のメンバーシップ関数の中心値を取得及び設定します。

Sigma1

メンバーシップ関数の曲率の1番目のパラメータを取得及び設定します。

Sigma2

メンバーシップ関数の曲率の2番目のパラメータを取得及び設定します。

GetValue

メンバーシップ関数の値を指定された引数で計算します。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                          NormalCombinationMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- メンバーシップ関数を作成します
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction func1(1,2,3,1);
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction func2(4,2,5,1);
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction func3(6,2,6,1);
//--- メンバーシップ関数用のラッパーを作成する
double NormalCombinationMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double NormalCombinationMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double NormalCombinationMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- グラフィックを作成する
  CGraphic graphic;
  if(!graphic.Create(0,"NormalCombinationMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
    {
     graphic.Attach(0,"NormalCombinationMembershipFunction");
    }
  graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
  graphic.BackgroundMain("NormalCombinationMembershipFunction");
  graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 曲線を作成する
  graphic.CurveAdd(NormalCombinationMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[1, 2, 3, 1]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(NormalCombinationMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[4, 2, 5, 1]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(NormalCombinationMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[6, 2, 6, 1]");
//--- X軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
  graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
  graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- プロット
  graphic.CurvePlotAll();
  graphic.Update();
 }
