このインディケータは、MetaTrader 5のボリンジャーバンド・インディケータに含まれる標準的な移動平均法に代わるものです。私のインジケータでは、Exponential、Smoothed、LinearWeightedを含む追加メソッドから選択するオプションがあります。
このインジケータを利用するには、(Windowsの場合)以下のようなディレクトリにインジケータを配置する必要があります：
機能を追加した：
デフォルトでゼロに設定される：
LinearWeightedの平均を選ぶ実行例：
CODE：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|BBPersonalizada.mq5 //|ルーカス・ビダル //|https：//www.mql5.com //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" //--- 入力パラメータ enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, // 0 Exponential, // 1 Smoothed, // 2 LinearWeighted // 3 }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // メディア・メソッド input int InpBandsPeriod=20; // 期間 input int InpBandsShift=0; // シフト input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // 偏差値 //--- グローバル変数 int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin=0; //--- インジケータ・バッファ double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| カスタムインジケータ初期化関数 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- 入力値のチェック if(InpBandsPeriod<2) { ExtBandsPeriod=20; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if(InpBandsShift<0) { ExtBandsShift=0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0) { ExtBandsDeviations=2.0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; //--- バッファの定義 SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- インデックス・ラベルを設定する PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle"); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper"); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower"); //--- インジケーター名 IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands"); //--- インデックスの描画開始 ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- インデックスのシフト設定 PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); //--- 指示値の桁数 IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 移動平均の計算| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch(InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: // iMA 関数のパラメータを修正する。 return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); case Smoothed: // SMMAの機能を実装する。 break; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0; // 不定法の場合のパッド返還 } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボリンジャーバンド| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return(0); //--- インデックスは、以前のbeginを受け取ったときに、beginの設定を描画する。 if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); } //--- 計算開始 int pos; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; //--- メインサイクル for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- 中央線 ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); //--- StdDevを計算し、書き留める。 ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- 上の行 ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- 下の行 ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } //--- OnCalculate完了。新しいprev_calculatedを返す。 return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 標準偏差の計算| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period) { double std_dev=0.0; //--- 標準偏差の計算 if(position>=period) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0); std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period); } //--- 計算値を返す return(std_dev); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
