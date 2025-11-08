このインディケータは、MetaTrader 5のボリンジャーバンド・インディケータに含まれる標準的な移動平均法に代わるものです。私のインジケータでは、Exponential、Smoothed、LinearWeightedを含む追加メソッドから選択するオプションがあります。

このインジケータを利用するには、(Windowsの場合)以下のようなディレクトリにインジケータを配置する必要があります：

このインジケータを使用するには、（Windowsの場合）以下のようなディレク トリに配置する必要があります。

機能を追加した：





デフォルトでゼロに設定される：





LinearWeightedの平均を選ぶ実行例：













CODE：

#property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, LinearWeighted }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; input int InpBandsPeriod= 20 ; input int InpBandsShift= 0 ; input double InpBandsDeviations= 2.0 ; int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin= 0 ; double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; void OnInit () { if (InpBandsPeriod< 2 ) { ExtBandsPeriod= 20 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations." ,InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if (InpBandsShift< 0 ) { ExtBandsShift= 0 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations." ,InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if (InpBandsDeviations== 0.0 ) { ExtBandsDeviations= 2.0 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations." ,InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,ExtStdDevBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL , "Bands(" + string (ExtBandsPeriod)+ ") Middle" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL , "Bands(" + string (ExtBandsPeriod)+ ") Upper" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 2 , PLOT_LABEL , "Bands(" + string (ExtBandsPeriod)+ ") Lower" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Bollinger Bands" ); ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod- 1 ; PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ExtBandsShift); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits + 1 ); } double CalculateMovingAverage( int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch (InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: return iMA ( NULL , 0 , period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); case Smoothed: break ; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0 ; } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if (rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return ( 0 ); if (ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtPlotBegin); } int pos; if (prev_calculated> 1 ) pos=prev_calculated- 1 ; else pos= 0 ; for ( int i=pos; i<rates_total && ! IsStopped (); i++) { ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } return (rates_total); } double StdDev_Func( const int position, const double &price[], const double &ma_price[], const int period) { double std_dev= 0.0 ; if (position>=period) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<period; i++) std_dev+= MathPow (price[position-i]-ma_price[position], 2.0 ); std_dev= MathSqrt (std_dev/period); } return (std_dev); }











