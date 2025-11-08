und werden Sie Mitglied unserer Fangruppe
Ich habe diesen Indikator entwickelt, um eine Alternative zu den Standardmethoden des gleitenden Durchschnitts im MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bands Indikator zu bieten, die nur die "einfache" Methode anbieten. Mit meinem Indikator haben die Benutzer die Möglichkeit, aus zusätzlichen Methoden wie Exponential, Smoothed und LinearWeighted zu wählen.
Um diesen Indikator zu verwenden, müssen Sie ihn in einem Verzeichnis (unter Windows) ablegen, das dem folgenden Pfad entspricht:
C:\Benutzer\lucas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Indicators\Examples
Zusätzliche Funktionen:
Er ist standardmäßig auf Null gesetzt:
Beispiel für eine Ausführung, die sich für den Durchschnitt von LinearWeighted entscheidet:
CODE:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|BBPersonalizada.mq5 | //|Lucas Vidal | //|https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/de/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" //--- Eingabe-Parameter enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, // 0 Exponential, // 1 Smoothed, // 2 LinearWeighted // 3 }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // Método da Média Móvel input int InpBandsPeriod=20; // Zeitraum input int InpBandsShift=0; // Verschiebung input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // Abweichung //--- globale Variablen int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin=0; //--- Indikatorpuffer double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Benutzerdefinierte Initialisierungsfunktion für Indikatoren | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- Prüfung auf Eingabewerte if(InpBandsPeriod<2) { ExtBandsPeriod=20; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if(InpBandsShift<0) { ExtBandsShift=0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0) { ExtBandsDeviations=2.0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; //--- Puffer definieren SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- Indexbezeichnungen festlegen PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle"); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper"); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower"); //--- Name des Indikators IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands"); //--- Indizes zeichnen beginnen Einstellungen ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- Indizes verschieben Einstellungen PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); //--- Anzahl der Ziffern des Indikatorwerts IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gleitender Durchschnitt berechnen| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch(InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: // Korrigieren eines Kamas der Funktion iMA mit den richtigen Parametern return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); case Smoothed: // Implemente sua função SMMA aqui break; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0; // Retorno padrão em caso de método indefinido } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bollinger-Bänder| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return(0); //--- Indizes zeichnen Anfangseinstellungen, wenn wir vorherige Anfangseinstellungen erhalten haben if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); } //--- Beginn der Berechnung int pos; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; //--- Hauptzyklus for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- mittlere Zeile ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); //--- StdDev berechnen und aufschreiben ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- obere Zeile ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- untere Zeile ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } //--- OnCalculate erledigt. Rückgabe neu prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Standardabweichung berechnen| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period) { double std_dev=0.0; //--- berechneter StdDev if(position>=period) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0); std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period); } //--- Rückgabe des berechneten Wertes return(std_dev); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Übersetzt aus dem Englischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalpublikation: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49464
