거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Telegram에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
Custom Bollinger Bands - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 10
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
저는 '단순' 방법만 제공하는 메타트레이더 5 볼린저 밴드 인디케이터의 표준 이동평균 방법에 대한 대안을 제공하기 위해 이 지표를 개발했습니다. 내 인디케이터를 사용하면 지수, 평활, 선형가중 등 추가 방법을 선택할 수 있습니다.
이 인디케이터를 사용하려면 다음 경로와 유사한 디렉터리(Windows의 경우)에 인디케이터를 배치해야 합니다:
C:\사용자\루카스\앱데이터\로밍\메타쿼트\터미널\지표\예제
기능이 추가되었습니다:
기본적으로 0으로 설정되어 있습니다:
선형 가중 평균을 선택하는 실행 예시:
CODE:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|BBPersonalizada.mq5 | //|루카스 비달 | //|https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" //--- 입력 매개변수 enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, // 0 Exponential, // 1 Smoothed, // 2 LinearWeighted // 3 }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // 모바일 미디어 방법 input int InpBandsPeriod=20; // 기간 input int InpBandsShift=0; // 시프트 input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // 편차 //--- 전역 변수 int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin=0; //--- 표시기 버퍼 double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 사용자 지정 표시기 초기화 기능 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- 입력값 확인 if(InpBandsPeriod<2) { ExtBandsPeriod=20; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if(InpBandsShift<0) { ExtBandsShift=0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0) { ExtBandsDeviations=2.0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; //--- 버퍼 정의 SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- 인덱스 레이블 설정 PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle"); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper"); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower"); //--- 표시기 이름 IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands"); //--- 인덱스 그리기 시작 설정 ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- 인덱스 시프트 설정 PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); //--- 표시기 값의 자릿수 IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 이동 평균 계산| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch(InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: // 올바른 매개 변수로 iMA 함수 이름 수정하기 return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); case Smoothed: // 여기에서 SMMA 기능 구현하기 break; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0; // 정의되지 않은 메서드의 경우 기본값 반환 } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 볼린저 밴드| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return(0); //--- 인덱스는 이전 시작을 받았을 때 시작 설정을 그립니다. if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); } //--- 계산 시작 int pos; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; //--- 메인 사이클 for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- 가운데 줄 ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); //--- StdDev를 계산하고 기록합니다. ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- 윗줄 ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- 아래 줄 ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } //--- 계산 완료. 새로운 prev_calculated를 반환합니다. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 표준 편차 계산| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period) { double std_dev=0.0; //--- 계산된 StdDev if(position>=period) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0); std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period); } //--- 계산된 값 반환 return(std_dev); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 영어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49464
Geometric Moving Average
MQL5 버전의 기하평균 이동 평균입니다.X2MA_KLx3_Cloud
컬러 배경으로 렌더링된 켈트너의 채널.
ATR Cycles
A volatility filter based on 3 ATR's: a fast ATR, a middle ATR, and a slow ATRSave history to HST
The script exports historical data to HST format for its use in MetaTrader 4 client terminal. This file can be imported in MetaTrader 4 as historical data or you can open it as offline chart.