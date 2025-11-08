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Custom Bollinger Bands - MetaTrader 5脚本

Lucas Moura Vidal Da Silva
Lucas Moura Vidal Da Silva

Lucas Moura Vidal Da Silva

1 代码 1 评论
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MetaTrader 5 布林线指标中的标准移动平均线方法只提供 "简单 "方法，我开发这个指标的目的是提供一种替代方法。使用我的指标，用户可以选择其他方法，包括指数法、平滑法和线性加权法。

要使用该指标，需要将其放置在类似以下路径的目录中（在 Windows 下）：

C:\Users\lucas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Indicators\Examples

新增功能：

一种


默认设置为零：

二


选择线性加权平均值的执行示例：


树 四


代码

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|BBPersonalizada.mq5
//|卢卡斯-维达尔
//|https：//www.mql5.com | |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Lucas Vidal"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/lucasmoura00"
#property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   3
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_label1  "Bands middle"
#property indicator_label2  "Bands upper"
#property indicator_label3  "Bands lower"
//--- 输入参数
enum MovingAverageMethod {
    Simple,    // 0
    Exponential,  // 1
    Smoothed,     // 2
    LinearWeighted  // 3
};
input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // Média Móvel 方法
input int     InpBandsPeriod=20;       // 期间
input int     InpBandsShift=0;         // 移位
input double  InpBandsDeviations=2.0;  // 偏差
//--- 全局变量
int           ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift;
double        ExtBandsDeviations;
int           ExtPlotBegin=0;
//--- 指示器缓冲区
double        ExtMLBuffer[];
double        ExtTLBuffer[];
double        ExtBLBuffer[];
double        ExtStdDevBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指示器初始化函数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- 检查输入值
   if(InpBandsPeriod<2)
     {
      ExtBandsPeriod=20;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod;
   if(InpBandsShift<0)
     {
      ExtBandsShift=0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift;
   if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0)
     {
      ExtBandsDeviations=2.0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations;
//--- 定义缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- 设置索引标签
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle");
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper");
   PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower");
//--- 指标名称
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands");
//--- 索引绘制开始设置
   ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1;
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
//--- 索引移位设置
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
//--- 指标值的位数
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算移动平均值|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) {
    switch(InpMaMethod) {
        case Simple:
            return SimpleMA(position, period, price);
        case Exponential:
            // Corrigindo a chamada da função iMA com os parâmetros corretos
            return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
        case Smoothed:
            // 在此处执行您的 SMMA 功能
            break;
        case LinearWeighted:
            return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price);
    }
    return 0; // Retorno padrão em caso de método indefinido
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 布林线|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin)
      return(0);
//---索引绘制开始设置，当我们收到先前的开始设置时
   if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin)
     {
      ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin;
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
     }
//--- 开始计算
   int pos;
   if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=prev_calculated-1;
   else
      pos=0;
//--- 主循环
   for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      //--- 中间线
      ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price);
      //--- 计算并写下 StdDev
      ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod);
      //--- 上一行
      ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //--- 下一行
      ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
     }
//--- OnCalculate 完成。返回新的 prev_calculated。
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算标准偏差|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period)
  {
   double std_dev=0.0;
//-- 计算标准差
   if(position>=period)
     {
      for(int i=0; i<period; i++)
         std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0);
      std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period);
     }
//--- 返回计算值
   return(std_dev);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+




由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49464

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