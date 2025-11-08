Bu göstergeyi, MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bantları göstergesindeki yalnızca 'basit' yöntemi sunan standart hareketli ortalama yöntemlerine bir alternatif sağlamak için geliştirdim. Göstergemle, kullanıcılar Üstel, Düzleştirilmiş ve Doğrusal Ağırlıklı dahil olmak üzere ek yöntemler arasından seçim yapma seçeneğine sahiptir.

Bu göstergeyi kullanmak için, aşağıdaki yola benzeyen bir dizine (Windows'ta) yerleştirmeniz gerekir:

C:\Users\lucas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Indicators\Examples

Eklenen özellikler:





Varsayılan olarak sıfır olarak ayarlanmıştır:





LinearWeighted ortalamasını tercih eden yürütme örneği:













KOD:

#property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, LinearWeighted }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; input int InpBandsPeriod= 20 ; input int InpBandsShift= 0 ; input double InpBandsDeviations= 2.0 ; int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin= 0 ; double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; void OnInit () { if (InpBandsPeriod< 2 ) { ExtBandsPeriod= 20 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations." ,InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if (InpBandsShift< 0 ) { ExtBandsShift= 0 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations." ,InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if (InpBandsDeviations== 0.0 ) { ExtBandsDeviations= 2.0 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations." ,InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,ExtStdDevBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL , "Bands(" + string (ExtBandsPeriod)+ ") Middle" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL , "Bands(" + string (ExtBandsPeriod)+ ") Upper" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 2 , PLOT_LABEL , "Bands(" + string (ExtBandsPeriod)+ ") Lower" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Bollinger Bands" ); ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod- 1 ; PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ExtBandsShift); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits + 1 ); } double CalculateMovingAverage( int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch (InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: return iMA ( NULL , 0 , period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); case Smoothed: break ; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0 ; } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if (rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return ( 0 ); if (ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,ExtPlotBegin); } int pos; if (prev_calculated> 1 ) pos=prev_calculated- 1 ; else pos= 0 ; for ( int i=pos; i<rates_total && ! IsStopped (); i++) { ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } return (rates_total); } double StdDev_Func( const int position, const double &price[], const double &ma_price[], const int period) { double std_dev= 0.0 ; if (position>=period) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<period; i++) std_dev+= MathPow (price[position-i]-ma_price[position], 2.0 ); std_dev= MathSqrt (std_dev/period); } return (std_dev); }











