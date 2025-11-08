Fan sayfamıza katılın
Custom Bollinger Bands - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge
37
Bu göstergeyi, MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bantları göstergesindeki yalnızca 'basit' yöntemi sunan standart hareketli ortalama yöntemlerine bir alternatif sağlamak için geliştirdim. Göstergemle, kullanıcılar Üstel, Düzleştirilmiş ve Doğrusal Ağırlıklı dahil olmak üzere ek yöntemler arasından seçim yapma seçeneğine sahiptir.
Bu göstergeyi kullanmak için, aşağıdaki yola benzeyen bir dizine (Windows'ta) yerleştirmeniz gerekir:
C:\Users\lucas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Indicators\Examples
Eklenen özellikler:
Varsayılan olarak sıfır olarak ayarlanmıştır:
LinearWeighted ortalamasını tercih eden yürütme örneği:
KOD:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|BBPersonalizada.mq5 | //|Lucas Vidal | //|https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" //--- giriş parametreleri enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, // 0 Exponential, // 1 Smoothed, // 2 LinearWeighted // 3 }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // Método da Média Móvel input int InpBandsPeriod=20; // Dönem input int InpBandsShift=0; // Vardiya input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // Sapma //--- küresel değişkenler int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin=0; //--- gösterge tamponu double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Özel gösterge başlatma işlevi | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- giriş değerlerini kontrol edin if(InpBandsPeriod<2) { ExtBandsPeriod=20; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if(InpBandsShift<0) { ExtBandsShift=0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0) { ExtBandsDeviations=2.0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; //--- tamponları tanımla SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- dizin etiketlerini ayarla PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle"); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper"); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower"); //--- gösterge adı IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands"); //--- indeksler başlangıç ayarlarını çizer ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- indeksler vardiya ayarları PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); //--- gösterge değerinin basamak sayısı IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hareketli Ortalamayı Hesapla| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch(InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: // Corrigindo a chamada da função iMA com os parâmetros corretos return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); case Smoothed: // SMMA işlevinizi buradan uygulayın break; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0; // Retorno padrão em caseo de método indefinido } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bollinger Bantları| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return(0); //--- indeksler, önceki başlangıçları aldığımızda başlangıç ayarlarını çizer if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); } //--- başlangıç hesaplaması int pos; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; //--- ana döngü for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- orta çizgi ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); //--- StdDev'i hesaplayın ve yazın ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- üst satır ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- alt satır ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } //--- OnCalculate tamamlandı. Yeni prev_calculated döndür. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Standart Sapmayı Hesapla| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period) { double std_dev=0.0; //--- StdDev'i hesaplayın if(position>=period) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0); std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period); } //--- hesaplanan değeri döndür return(std_dev); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından İngilizceden çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49464
