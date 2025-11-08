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Custom Bollinger Bands - индикатор для MetaTrader 5
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Я разработал этот индикатор, чтобы предоставить альтернативу стандартным методам скользящей средней в индикаторе MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bands, которые предлагают только "простой" метод. С моим индикатором у пользователей есть возможность выбрать один из дополнительных методов, включая Exponential, Smoothed и LinearWeighted.
Чтобы использовать этот индикатор, вам нужно поместить его в каталог (в Windows) по следующему пути:
C:\Users\lucas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Indicators\Examples
Добавлены функции:
По умолчанию он равен нулю:
Пример выполнения выбора среднего значения LinearWeighted:
CODE:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|BBPersonalizada.mq5 | //|Лукас Видал | //|https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Lucas Vidal" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lucasmoura00" #property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" //--- входные параметры enum MovingAverageMethod { Simple, // 0 Exponential, // 1 Smoothed, // 2 LinearWeighted // 3 }; input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // Método da Média Móvel input int InpBandsPeriod=20; // Период input int InpBandsShift=0; // Смена input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // Отклонение //--- глобальные переменные int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin=0; //--- индикаторный буфер double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Пользовательская функция инициализации индикатора | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- проверка входных значений if(InpBandsPeriod<2) { ExtBandsPeriod=20; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if(InpBandsShift<0) { ExtBandsShift=0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0) { ExtBandsDeviations=2.0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; //--- определите буферы SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- установите метки индексов PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle"); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper"); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower"); //--- название индикатора IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands"); //--- индексы рисуют начальные настройки ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- индексы настройки сдвига PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift); //--- количество цифр значения индикатора IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Рассчитать скользящее среднее| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) { switch(InpMaMethod) { case Simple: return SimpleMA(position, period, price); case Exponential: // Исправление чамады функции iMA с помощью корректных параметров return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); case Smoothed: // Implemente sua função SMMA aqui break; case LinearWeighted: return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price); } return 0; // Восстановление падрана в случае неопределенного метода } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Полосы Боллинджера| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return(0); //--- индексы рисуют настройки begin, когда мы получили предыдущие begin if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); } //--- начальный расчет int pos; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; //--- основной цикл for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- средняя линия ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price); //--- вычислите и запишите StdDev ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- верхняя строка ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- нижняя строка ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; } //--- OnCalculate done. Возвращаем новый prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Вычислите стандартное отклонение| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period) { double std_dev=0.0; //--- calcualte StdDev if(position>=period) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0); std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period); } //--- верните вычисленное значение return(std_dev); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Перевод с английского произведен MetaQuotes Ltd.
Оригинальная публикация: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49464
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