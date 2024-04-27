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Indicators

Custom Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Lucas Moura Vidal Da Silva
Lucas Moura Vidal Da Silva

Lucas Moura Vidal Da Silva

1 code 1 comment
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I developed this indicator to provide an alternative to the standard moving average methods in the MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bands indicator, which only offer the 'simple' method. With my indicator, users have the option to select from additional methods including Exponential, Smoothed, and LinearWeighted.

To utilize this indicator, you need to place it in a directory (on Windows) resembling the following path:

C:\Users\lucas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Indicators\Examples

Added features:

one


It is set to zero by default:

two


Example of execution opting for the average of LinearWeighted:


tree   four


CODE:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BBPersonalizada.mq5 |
//|                                                      Lucas Vidal |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Lucas Vidal"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lucasmoura00"
#property description "Bollinger Bands Personalizada"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   3
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_label1  "Bands middle"
#property indicator_label2  "Bands upper"
#property indicator_label3  "Bands lower"
//--- input parametrs
enum MovingAverageMethod {
    Simple,    // 0
    Exponential,  // 1
    Smoothed,     // 2
    LinearWeighted  // 3
};
input MovingAverageMethod InpMaMethod = Simple; // Método da Média Móvel
input int     InpBandsPeriod=20;       // Period
input int     InpBandsShift=0;         // Shift
input double  InpBandsDeviations=2.0;  // Deviation
//--- global variables
int           ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift;
double        ExtBandsDeviations;
int           ExtPlotBegin=0;
//--- indicator buffer
double        ExtMLBuffer[];
double        ExtTLBuffer[];
double        ExtBLBuffer[];
double        ExtStdDevBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input values
   if(InpBandsPeriod<2)
     {
      ExtBandsPeriod=20;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod;
   if(InpBandsShift<0)
     {
      ExtBandsShift=0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift;
   if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0)
     {
      ExtBandsDeviations=2.0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations;
//--- define buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTLBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBLBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set index labels
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle");
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper");
   PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower");
//--- indicator name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands");
//--- indexes draw begin settings
   ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1;
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
//--- indexes shift settings
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
//--- number of digits of indicator value
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate Moving Average                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateMovingAverage(int position, int period, const double &price[]) {
    switch(InpMaMethod) {
        case Simple:
            return SimpleMA(position, period, price);
        case Exponential:
            // Corrigindo a chamada da função iMA com os parâmetros corretos
            return iMA(NULL, 0, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
        case Smoothed:
            // Implemente sua função SMMA aqui
            break;
        case LinearWeighted:
            return LinearWeightedMA(position, period, price);
    }
    return 0; // Retorno padrão em caso de método indefinido
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bollinger Bands                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin)
      return(0);
//--- indexes draw begin settings, when we've recieved previous begin
   if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin)
     {
      ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin;
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
     }
//--- starting calculation
   int pos;
   if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=prev_calculated-1;
   else
      pos=0;
//--- main cycle
   for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      //--- middle line
      ExtMLBuffer[i]=CalculateMovingAverage(i, ExtBandsPeriod, price);
      //--- calculate and write down StdDev
      ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod);
      //--- upper line
      ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //--- lower line
      ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
     }
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate Standard Deviation                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period)
  {
   double std_dev=0.0;
//--- calcualte StdDev
   if(position>=period)
     {
      for(int i=0; i<period; i++)
         std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0);
      std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period);
     }
//--- return calculated value
   return(std_dev);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+




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